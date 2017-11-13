This man is trying to break the record for longest CVS receipt.

This man went into a CVS to cure his cold. He bought cough drops, NyQuil, and Ibuprofen, and left with a receipt that was over six feet long.

As Gabriel Torney (aka Gabriel85 on Reddit) shared with the site, the receipt almost met his 6-foot-3 height. "Did I break the record for longest CVS receipt? (I’m 6 feet tall, I bought 3 things)," he asked.

Torney spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle about the harrowing experience of watching the CVS printer churn out a receipt that threatened to overtake him in size. “I’ve had some long receipts from CVS but never one like this,” Torney said. “The cashier and people in line were really nonchalant about the size, but I did a double take. I couldn’t just throw this giant receipt away without photo evidence. Even our pup was amazed!”

Who among us hasn't gazed into a tote bag to find it completely covered in foot-long drugstore receipts? Twitter has held the evidence of these ungodly reams of paper:

280 characters has my timeline looking like a CVS receipt. pic.twitter.com/TI43EgjQ7Y — TJTraloxetine (@TJTra28) November 9, 2017

Has anyone ever mistaken a dangerous snake for a harmless CVS receipt-plus-coupons and died as a result — Maximilian Spiegel (@mgspiegel) November 13, 2017