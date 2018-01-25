A Trump official tried to fat-shame a White House Correspondent on Twitter and things got nasty.

Trump housing official Lynne Patton tried to start a feud with White House Correspondent April D. Ryan on Twitter, and it did not end well for her.
Lynne Patton, a former event planner and longtime friend of the Trump family, is now a top official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in charge of the federal government’s housing programs in New York and New Jersey.
The beef started back on January 21st when journalist Porter Anderson shared this clip of April D. Ryan on CNN talking about the death threats she has received from Trump supporters.
Patton then chimed in to say that as a conservative black republican, she has received death threats as well, and therefore has no sympathy for Ryan:
Patton and Anderson sparred about who does and does not deserve death threats (yes, really), and April D. Ryan herself eventually caught wind of the conversation.
Patton did not take kindly to Ryan calling her a "fruit loop," and responded by calling the White House Correspondent a "blogger working for a bankrupt outlet."
Ryan currently works for American Urban Radio Networks.
Then things really got nasty.
Lynne Patton then uploaded this unflattering photo of Ryan, and fat-shamed her in the caption by calling her "Miss Piggy."
Shortly after, Patton deleted the tweet and issued this apology:
But the damage was done, and Ryan did not accept Patton's apology.
However, she did accept an apology from Patton's boss, Ben Carson:
Yikes. This won't be a fun day at work for Patton...if she even has a job to come back to.