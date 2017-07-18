Advertising

We've all seen the famous table cloth trick (or at least seen it attempted).

Twitter user @uespiiiiii is going viral for taking the principles of yanking without destabilizing and vastly raising the stakes by using his junk instead of a table.

The vacuum sucks.

His biggest fan.

Watch him land a TRIPLE.

He's great at weddings.

Watch this supercut, which includes CONTORTING HIMSELF INTO A PRETZEL AND USING HIS BUTT AS THE TABLE (he's nice to include English translations because he's bound to be an international star).

Ten minutes ago I didn't know this skill existed and now I feel blessed to be alive at the same time as the master.

