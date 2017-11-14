Terrible new app shows what women 'really' look like. Everybody hates it.

Have you ever wondered what a woman looks like without her makeup on? Okay, that's a little creepy, but fine. You could wait and get to know her better, hoping that one day she'll choose to show you the monster lurking beneath her foundation OR you could download this bizarre, sexist app called Makeapp, which shows users what women (presumably) look like without their makeup on.

Man develops app to reveal what women look like without makeup https://t.co/E4vRFHHar4 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) November 14, 2017

According to New York Magazine, the app, which lets you unmask 5 potentially grotesque women for free before charging you $.99 to continue, was created by Ashot Gabrelyanov. Maybe he's been burned before, looking at what he thought was a lovely lady only later to have her peel off her eyelashes and wipe off her blush to expose the true terror hiding beneath.

Of course, it's not really taking women's makeup off, it's just another filter. I won't download the app, but I have questions. What would it make me look like if I tried it when I wasn't wearing any makeup? What happens if a guy (with or without) makeup uses it? Makeapp

Anyway, once Twitter got ahold of this tidbit, it was basically over for the app (which, for the record, allows the user to add makeup to a picture, too, so a person could conceivably see if Janet from Billing would be gorgeous if she would just tint her eyebrows).