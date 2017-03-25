Advertising

If you've ever fallen down into the kind of shame spiral that involves near-constant masturbation, you've likely wondered what kind of limits there are to such behavior. Most of us stop when we start getting a little sore, of course, but what if you... didn't? How far could you push yourself? What would happen?

Well, here's a cautionary tale for anyone with external genitalia and a penchant for self-pleasure, courtesy of Reddit's "Today I Fucked Up" forum. It turns out that pumping your prick too hard and too long can indeed have dire consequences—the kind you end up telling the whole internet about.

This was a few months ago, but I was just slapping the ol' beef and didn't really have a ton else to do. Came a few times, figured I could go for one more. At this point the dick was getting kinda flappy but I figured if I went hard enough it would work itself out. After a while of jerking, my arm started to get tired so I switched arms. Started again with renewed vigor and went basically as fast as I could, squeezing for more feeling. I started squeezing tighter and tighter as my arm got more tired and I kinda started to tense up everywhere, and suddenly I heard like a physical rip and felt excruciating pain from my Willy. Looked down to examine and there were broken blood vessels in a ring around the base of my dick. I then had to figure out how to get my pants back on and drive myself to the hospital without passing out. Ended up in a dick cast type thing for a few weeks, now I'm really horny but afraid to masturbate. TL,DR: tried finishing too many times, almost tore my dick off. EDIT: Just wanted to add that unfortunately I don't have any pics cause I was too embarrassed of the situation. It wasn't exactly a dick cast like one on your arm necessarily, but more of just kind of a thing to hold it in place while it healed. Peeing was interesting. They gave me some medicine to help it not fill with blood every now and then (like if I was to randomly pop a boner) which sorta helped. This was the first time I told anyone about this cause I was pretty embarrassed. Nothing like confessing your idiocricy to Reddit! .

There's so much going on here, from an apparent devotion to "slapping the ol' beef" that has nothing to do with, uh, feeling good, to the now-constant fear of re-injury via rogue boner. Truly, this guy has ruined one of the best parts of being a human, and he has only himself to blame. Consider this a warning, y'all.

