Of all the places to stick your penis on a Monday, one man in Germany had to pick a dumbbell.
As Fox reports, firefighters were called to a gym in Worms, Germany to help free a man and his penis from the grasp of a 5.5 pound weight. It took a grinder and a hydraulic saw — perhaps the two powertools you want furthest from your nether regions — to free the d. To celebrate, the Worms Fire Department uploaded a photo of the weight, broken into five parts, to Facebook.
The firefighters advised Worms citizens to "Bitte solche Aktionen nicht nachmachen!", translated in English as "Please do not imitate such actions!"
The story, like all tales of penises where they don't belong, was transferred over to Twitter. People made some good points...
asked the right questions...
... and generally freaked us out.