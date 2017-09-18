Advertising

Of all the places to stick your penis on a Monday, one man in Germany had to pick a dumbbell.

As Fox reports, firefighters were called to a gym in Worms, Germany to help free a man and his penis from the grasp of a 5.5 pound weight. It took a grinder and a hydraulic saw — perhaps the two powertools you want furthest from your nether regions — to free the d. To celebrate, the Worms Fire Department uploaded a photo of the weight, broken into five parts, to Facebook.

The firefighters advised Worms citizens to "Bitte solche Aktionen nicht nachmachen!", translated in English as "Please do not imitate such actions!"

The story, like all tales of penises where they don't belong, was transferred over to Twitter. People made some good points...

Proof that man will stick their dicks in anything https://t.co/snnBvYJeqI — greenbae (@prime_bee) September 18, 2017

Did he wipe down the equipment after using it 🤔 https://t.co/NgATiQLgSY — brian (@BrianTheBum) September 18, 2017

If I were on your rescue team I'd probably be fired that day for laughing at the victim. — ⚞ Pamela Fierce ⚟ (@ClassifiedHoney) September 18, 2017

asked the right questions...

They didn't have any ice water? — Tommy Cross (@JollyReprobate) September 18, 2017

I mean, what was he training for? https://t.co/YE5h3yvqJi — David Edward (@_David_Edward) September 18, 2017

Is this the male version of kegels? https://t.co/LLAxaWwmfp — HearingNoise𗁉 (@peabodypress) September 18, 2017

... and generally freaked us out.

how many people put their genitals into or on workout equipment? pic.twitter.com/18L8ggYCRI — g☆ (@auorajpg) September 18, 2017

You guys laugh but I'm not allowed into that LA fitness anymore. — Ahmed of the YEG (@AhmedTheBanker) September 18, 2017

