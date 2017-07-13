Advertising

Another entry into the recent chronicle of airline horror stories features an all out crime. In a post published on Medium, aptly titled "We’ve Now Reached Creeping Altitude," 30-year-old Chloe King writes that upon waking up during her flight from New York to Paris, flight attendants informed her that the man next to her had been masturbating as she was sleeping.

The woman on the other side of King was asked to be moved, and the French Police were notified "to arrest the man upon landing," but nobody decided to let her know while this was all happening:

What they didn’t do was wake me up and move me to a safe place. What they didn’t do was accommodate my request — after informing me of the assault — to sit anywhere else on the plane for landing. Instead, they made me climb back over the sex offender, trapped between him and the window for the rest of the flight. I was shaking and crying and trying not to get sick.

It's a common nightmare for women who go out in public that they will encounter such perverts, and worse if they're trapped next to them for hours in a metal can in the sky.

When she arrived in Paris, King went to the American Airlines counter to report the crime, and weeks later, she "received back was a generic email regarding the 'disappointing service.'."

King cites this incident as part of a larger theme:

Disgustingly, I know this is not breaking news: sexual assault is repeatedly forgiven and swept aside in our society. As women, we can’t accept this.

She called on readers to choose other airlines who will hopefully keep you safe.

Read King's full post and be very creeped out here.

