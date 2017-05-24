Advertising

After the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Monday night, there was an outpouring of compassion and love on social media for the victims and for all of Manchester. Of course, there were others who began condemning Muslims in general, which is ignorant, hateful, and unhelpful.

A woman who goes by @hannawwh on Twitter witnessed the terrorist attack, and tweeted, "I can't believe it, I'm heartbroken, I'm so sorry to all the families who have lost loved ones and to all those injured."

I can't believe it, I'm heartbroken, I'm so sorry to all the families who have lost loved ones and to all those injured😭😭😭 — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 23, 2017

Someone else, clearly Islamophobic, referenced her tweet, writing, "This is what happens when you let muslims in your country." (The tweet has since been deleted.)

@hannawwh This is what happens when you let muslims in your country. #Manchester — Agent Richard Gill (@X5265015119) May 23, 2017

