After the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Monday night, there was an outpouring of compassion and love on social media for the victims and for all of Manchester. Of course, there were others who began condemning Muslims in general, which is ignorant, hateful, and unhelpful.

A woman who goes by @hannawwh on Twitter witnessed the terrorist attack, and tweeted, "I can't believe it, I'm heartbroken, I'm so sorry to all the families who have lost loved ones and to all those injured."

Someone else, clearly Islamophobic, referenced her tweet, writing, "This is what happens when you let muslims in your country." (The tweet has since been deleted.)

The woman's response to him has now gone viral, garnering almost 9,000 retweets and 20,000 likes.

She wrote "It was a Muslim who pulled up in his taxi and drove us home to safety. A very compassionate man who was also terrified yet helped others."

Other people on Twitter tweeted back at the Islamophobe with thoughts of their own.

Twitter is great for letting people share thoughts and ideas, but it's also such a perfect tool for spreading hate and ignorance. Fortunately, the hateful bigots usually seem to be outnumbered.

