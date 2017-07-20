Advertising

Hater, the app that matches people based not on their hobbies or interests, but on what they hate, has just released a map of what each state hates the most.

The idea, according to Hater's very informative website, was prompted by a University of Oklahoma study that found people tend to bond over sharing negative attitudes about some third person, place, or thing. A Hater representative told the Huffington Post that there are over 3,000 topics for its "few hundred thousand" users to hate (and dislike, like, and love, too). Once a user reaches a certain quota of liking and hating things, the app matches them with someone supposedly compatible. Cool idea! Although I'm sure some people will hate it.

So here's what people in each state in the U.S. supposedly hate. A lot of the answers will truly surprise you. Oh and Nebraska is really sick of getting your goddamn friendly reminder emails, okay?

Listen, Virginia, how else are we supposed to get the grease off? Hater via Huffington Post

Some of the topics make sense, like Massachusetts hating winter and New Jersey hating jellyfish, but some of these seem completely random and are just hilarious. Maryland hates the idea that everyone has a soulmate. West Virginia hates when friends ask them for help moving (who doesn't?). People in Vermont hate waiting in line. What's your rush, Vermont?

If you go to Missouri, DO NOT talk about your belief in aliens. Hater via Huffington Post

Michigan apparently hates Pride and Prejudice (unclear if that's the book, the movie, or just the entire concept). Illinois hates biting into string cheese, Oklahoma hates all the new gossip, and Kansas can't stand Seinfeld.

Come on, Montana, EVERYONE hates going to the gym. Don't they? Hater via Huffington Post

Washington hates Keurig K-cups (which totally makes sense, given that state's coffee culture). Nevada apparently hates feminism, so maybe not the best place for women. If you find yourself in New Mexico, you're going to want to change out of your polo shirt. If *NSYNC ever gets back together, they don't have to worry about playing Colorado, which clearly loathes them.

And let's not forget Alaska and Hawaii, which hate graffiti and people taking videos at concerts, respectively.

How does Alaska not just hate ice? Hater via Huffington Post

Here's the whole map in one handy image that you can print out and put in your wallet if you ever need something to talk about on a first date, or run out of ideas of things you can hate.

I see *NSYNC but not The Doors. Where are the folks who hate The Doors? I'm moving there. Hater via Huffington Post

