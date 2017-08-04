Advertising

Martin Shkreli, the infamous hobgoblin known as "Pharma Bro," has been found guilty of several counts of fraud. Known for drastically raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent overnight, was convicted of two counts of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, facing up to 20 years in prison.

Convicted by a jury of his peers. Giphy

Thirsty for justice and any sort of story of a bad man facing consequences for his actions,

bad men being justly punished is one of the few things that makes me horny anymore pic.twitter.com/RfmvZXJyHL — Bez (@Bez) August 4, 2017

Sitcom pitch: Martin Shkreli and Stephen Miller in a prison cell together — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 4, 2017

tfw you read "(Martin Shkreli) faces years in prison when he is sentenced" pic.twitter.com/GNblJmX4tU — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) August 4, 2017

We'll sure show Martin Shkreli when he spends 6 months in a glorified summer camp then goes back to trading securities — Bobby Big Wheel (@BobbyBigWheel) August 4, 2017

SHKRELI N̶A̶M̶E̶D̶ ̶W̶H̶ ̶C̶O̶M̶M̶S̶ ̶D̶I̶R̶E̶C̶T̶O̶R̶ CONVICTED OF FRAUD — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 4, 2017

It's @BarackObama's birthday and Martin Shkreli was found guilty of fraud. pic.twitter.com/dZcFopSaxw — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) August 4, 2017

I hope they surprise Shkreli and increase his sentence by 5000% overnight — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 4, 2017

Sure, they had search high and low to find a jury who don't hate Martin Shkreli. The sketch artist? Not held to the same standards pic.twitter.com/C94Q7MWtvX — James Harvey (@jamesharveytm) August 4, 2017

Breaking: Hoarder Of Secret Wu-Tang Album Is A Bad Person For Other Relatively Unimportant Reasons https://t.co/7jo1vBLwkl — Kashana (@kashanacauley) August 4, 2017

*~*And in the end, the only person Martin Shkreli wound up fucking was himself.*~*https://t.co/ALgTUP9alP — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 4, 2017

It's good to see the country come together in agreement that we all want Martin Shkreli to go to jail — Lane Sorkin (@lasork) August 4, 2017

BREAKING: Martin Shkreli takes Stephen Miller's position as number one most punchable face of the day. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 4, 2017

If Martin Shkreli is getting imprisoned can we get that Wu-Tang album up as public property. Asset forfeiture or whatever — Chip ⚡ (@Chip91) August 4, 2017

Martin Shkreli is just Jared Kushner without dry-cleaning#MartinShkreli — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 4, 2017

CUT TO: Trump turns to Bannon and Kelly. "Can I please tap Martin Shkreli to head the FDA?" — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 4, 2017

Small brain: Glad Shkreli is going to jail

Large brain: Let's not be lulled into thinking the system works

Cosmic brain: lol what an asshole — David Klion (@DavidKlion) August 4, 2017

