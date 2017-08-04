Advertising
Martin Shkreli, the infamous hobgoblin known as "Pharma Bro," has been found guilty of several counts of fraud. Known for drastically raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent overnight, was convicted of two counts of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, facing up to 20 years in prison.
Thirsty for justice and any sort of story of a bad man facing consequences for his actions,
