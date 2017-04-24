A prolific and popular tweeter who goes by the handle @Dril thinks McDonald's needs a marketing shake-up and he's definitely, definitely thinking outside the bun. (Yes, that slogan is from Taco Bell not McDonald's, but it's very wise). Because @Dril doesn't think the Hamburglar is scary enough for 21st century fast food, he's pitching the idea of the, ahem, "McShitter."
His wild rant has found its way to the blogosphere and Imgur, where it's getting even more popular.
Will McDonald's be forced to respond?
Right off the bat—no, McDonald's is not going to respond.
Scary.
That slogan is certainly to the point.
I'm sure you are, @Dril. Now all we do is wait, patiently, for the fan art. Until then, kill time by learning how the Hamburglar got his stripes. He's so scary.