Advertising

A prolific and popular tweeter who goes by the handle @Dril thinks McDonald's needs a marketing shake-up and he's definitely, definitely thinking outside the bun. (Yes, that slogan is from Taco Bell not McDonald's, but it's very wise). Because @Dril doesn't think the Hamburglar is scary enough for 21st century fast food, he's pitching the idea of the, ahem, "McShitter."

His wild rant has found its way to the blogosphere and Imgur, where it's getting even more popular.

Advertising

Will McDonald's be forced to respond?

@McDonalds i have an a 1 million dollar idea that will pull your failing company directly out of the toilet. hear me out. — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

@McDonalds all right. so first off we know that the hamburglar has become soft in recent years. the customers no longer fear him — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

@McDonalds and it is necessary, I believe, to threaten your customers with some sort of villain, to increase the perceived valueof your food — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

Right off the bat—no, McDonald's is not going to respond.

Advertising

@McDonalds but how do you shake the core of a public fresh off the heel's of the 9/11 atrocities. what is it that they fear the most — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

@McDonalds they fear Chaos. they fear those who dont simply loot and plunder as the hamburglar does, but those who seek to Destroy. — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

@McDonalds and so me & the boys have invented "the mcshitter". a fictional man who jumps up on tables and shits all over the customers meals — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

Scary.

@McDonalds i know its fucked up. but "shit" is one of the last few apolitical threats. 99% of ppl on both sides of the spectrum dont like it — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

Advertising

@McDonalds this is money in the bank. put the mcshitter in all of your branding, and enjoy a tenfold increase in likes and re-tweets — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

@McDonalds your current slogan, "Im Lovin It", will no longer do. i would suggest replacing it with "Look out. Here comes the McShitter" — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

That slogan is certainly to the point.

@McDonalds it will go without saying that hes an ugly son of a bitch. goblin-like. someone you;d particularly not want shitting on your food — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

@McDonalds i would suggest studying caricatures from early 1900s racist war propaganda to help your team devise his gruesome appearance — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

Advertising

@McDonalds thats it. thank you for hearing me out. i am a huge fan of the"big mac" and im nice once you get to know me — wint (@dril) April 14, 2017

I'm sure you are, @Dril. Now all we do is wait, patiently, for the fan art. Until then, kill time by learning how the Hamburglar got his stripes. He's so scary.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.