In honor of Monday's solar eclipse, plenty of people have scavenged eclipse glasses, taken off work, and even planned vacations to the path of totality. As noted by Business Insider, some McDonald's employees will be able to enjoy nature's wonders from the comfort of their workplaces's own parking lot–but there's a catch.

Even the McDonald's will shut down for the Solar Eclipse. Nashville, IL in the Path of Totality. pic.twitter.com/UDfFOGJQn6 — Nancy Ketchman (@nancyketchman) August 21, 2017

You read that right–one Mickey D's will be closed from 1:15-1:25 p.m., for just ten minutes. The other will close its doors from 1:17-1:20 p.m., for just three minutes.

Hey, a three-minute break is better than no break, right?

"We will be allowing our employees the opportunity to view the historic eclipse on Monday 8/21/17 between 1:15 p.m.-1:25 pm. Service will be stopped during this time frame," reads the sign in one Maccas window, according to a Reddit post.

"On Monday, August 21, we will stop taking orders between the time of: 1:17 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. to allow our employees to enjoy the 'once in a lifetime' spectacle of the totality of the Solar Eclipse. We will resume normal business around 1:21 p.m," reads the other location's sign. Hopefully the Chicken McNuggets are okay on their own for three whole minutes.

Someone in the McDonald's corporate office is evidently a big fan of the solar eclipse. Business Insider adds that select McDonald's locations are also selling highly-coveted eclipse glasses, which are the best tool for safely viewing the solar eclipse. (Seriously. Do not look directly at the eclipse.) TBH, eclipse glasses are way better than a Happy Meal toy. For those who will be at work during today's eclipse, it's not too late to gently suggest an office-wide three-minute break to your boss. And in case your motion gets denied, a slightly-long "bathroom break" should be just enough time to catch a glimpse. (But again, only if you have the proper eyewear. Please please please.)

