A South Florida McDonald's worker named Pedro Viloria went into hero mode and leapt through the drive-thru window to help a customer he was serving when she stopped breathing, NBC reports.

He didn't realize it at the time but the customer, who had her two kids in the car, was an off-duty police officer. "What! I saved an officer's life? I can't believe this," said Viloria, 22. He said when he went to hand her the food, "I see she hardly breathing and I thought that's not normal." (Correct, that is not normal!)

Then he realized she didn't have control of the car, which started moving. So he jumped through the window. "I ran as fast as I could, put myself in front of the car," he said.

The heroic leap was captured on surveillance camera:

Luckily the car hit a curb which prevented it from sliding into traffic. And rescue workers arrived quickly to help. The off-duty cop was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

"She's alive and that's enough, if I had to die to save that woman I would have," Viloria said. When asked why he would risk his own life to save a complete stranger's, he replied: "my brain was on hero mode!"

Apparently this is pretty typical behavior for Viloria, who definitely deserves a raise and a paid vacation. "He is an excellent employee, so it didn't surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman," said the owner of the McDonald's, Alex Menendez. "And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR."

Well, well, well. Looks like sometimes McDonald's SAVES lives. Yet another reason to not #BoycottMcDonalds today. You're welcome.

