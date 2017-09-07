Advertising

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair released its 2017 International Best-Dressed list, and it looks like some people were more pissed about who was left off the list than who was put on it.

The annual list featured a bunch of fancy people I've never heard of like Dasha Zhukova, Rebecca de Ravenel and Daniel Romualdez, but also highlighted some familiar faces like LeBron James, Rihanna and Harry Styles. It also included politicians like Michelle and Barack Obama, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Noticeably absent from the list? Any Trump, including first lady Melania Trump.

Conservative websites like The Daily Caller and Breitbart ran angry stories complaining about the lack of Melania on the prestigious list, and soon conservative Twitter was sent into a tailspin.

Please retweet if you disagree with @VanityFair who snubbed Melania Trump but honored Michelle Obama on the International Best Dressed List. pic.twitter.com/lWlWPGPhJc — Ben Owen, HRK 🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) September 6, 2017

If #MelaniaTrump was married to a lib she'd be all over mags for best dressed. #AreWeBiasedAtAll #VanityFair ? — Sherri (@SherriBB33) September 7, 2017

@VanityFair Not having Melania Trump on best dressed list is pure spite. You know as well as I do she is best dressed PERIOD! #bestdressed — SouthernMom (@madams3196) September 7, 2017

Anyone with eyesight knows our @FLOTUS is The best dressed. Another glaring example of #fakenews https://t.co/ojyD6BXoJr — Helyn Bolanis (@helynbolanis) September 7, 2017

Vanity Fair Snubbed Melania Trump From 2017 Best-Dressed List. I’m Literally Shaking. https://t.co/6SKwIAuj0V — Porter J Leaman (@PorterJLeaman) September 7, 2017

Yep, the "liberals are snowflakes and crybabies" crowd spent the better part of today whining about how the first lady was omitted from a fashion list in a magazine. Weird.

Look— whether you like her or not, you have to admit that Melania is fashionable, and looks great everywhere she goes. Whether she is wearing stiletto pumps to hop on a plane visit hurricane victims or rocking an Italian-made dress while touting her husband's "American-made" message, the FLOTUS inarguably does a very good job at wearing nice clothes.

With that said, we cannot confirm the reason why Melania was omitted from the annual list. The Daily Caller theorizes that Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter’s long-standing feud with Donald Trump has something to do with it. But The Washington Post speculates that Melania was left off the list because most politicians were included in the "couples" section— and we all know that extremely long ties and red baseball caps are inexcusable fashion faux pas.

