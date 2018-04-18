Here's why you shouldn't post bikini photos if you're smuggling cocaine from places with nice beaches.

Melina Roberge, the 24-year-old cruise ship cocaine importer, wept as she was sentenced to eight years in prison by a judge in Australia. Roberge is the youngest of three Canadians who imported 209 pounds of cocaine on a luxury cruise, and she Instagrammed pictures of their exotic port stops on the way to Sydney. Her co-defendant, Isabelle Lagace, 30, a former porn star, was given a discounted sentence for an early guilty plea.

The judge who sentenced Roberge, New South Wales District Court Judge Kate Traill, made a statement condemning her "vacuous existence" and the "negative influence" of Instagram:

It is a very sad indictment on her relative age group in society to seem to get self-worth relative to posts on Instagram. It is sad they seek to attain such a vacuous existence where how many likes they receive are their currency. She was seduced by lifestyle and the opportunity to post glamorous Instagram photos from around the world. This highlights the negative influence of social media on young women.

The judge spoke of a "sugar daddy," a "much older man" who recruited Roberge. Traill said, “He charmed her and spoiled her and became intimately involved with her." Before sending her as a last-minute replacement on the cruise, he also reportedly got her to work as an escort and sleep with men he set her up with in nightclubs.