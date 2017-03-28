Advertising

Oh dear God, Men's Rights Activists truly are the worst, aren't they? For those not in the know (lucky you), Men's Rights Activists (or MRAs) are anti-feminist misogynists who feel threatened and angry that women are getting too much power (!!!). And now the Men's Rights Activists are pissed off at Amazon's Alexa because she apparently thinks men and women (and maybe robots, too) should have equal rights. How dare she!

MRAs are mad that Amazon's Alexa thinks inequality is a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/DYvc3dOj5D — TakeDownMRAs (@TakedownMRAs) March 27, 2017

Men's Rights Activist Paul Elam (using the Twitter account @aVoiceforMen) tweeted a link to a post about how excited he was to get Alexa, and how upset he was to find out that if you ask her if she's a feminist, she says yes. Oh no! Feminists are the enemy of Men's Rights Activists.

And Elam is not alone in his views (oh boy, is he not). Checking out the comments on his post, you can find a lot of people (and not just men) in full agreement.

One particularly angry (allegedly female) commenter wrote, "Alexa answers 'I'm a feminist?' lol Well, that is how feminists want us all to be…programmed, dutiful, little robots incapable of free thought." Wow, she really nailed it! That is exactly what feminists mean when they say, "Women should be equal to men." Good on her for cracking the code.

According to his post, Elam has written to Amazon to suggest they upgrade Alexa by offering a male-voice option, and getting rid of any crazy equality ideas that may have been programmed into her.

Perhaps, if he's so offended, he and Alexa should just agree not to talk about feminism, and probably all politics, too. He can just treat her like he probably treats all women—as a robot there to service his every whim.

