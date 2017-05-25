Advertising

Another day, another story of horrific racism in the US of A. Carmen Ponder, who was crowned "Miss Black Texas 2016," is calling for a North Texas police chief to be fired after he allegedly called her a "black bitch" and unlawfully arrested her in a fit of rage, because she drove past his 14-year-old daughter on the road, NBC reports.

Ponder, who is also an intern at the Hunt County district attorney’s office, first tweeted about the incident on Tuesday:

I want to tell my story about what happened to me this past weekend, but I don't even know where to begin — Carmen Sensei (@CarmenSierraaa) May 22, 2017

Advertising

Police brutality and Abuse of Power from a Police Chief. Let me talk to my lawyer and I'll fill y'all in #blacklivesmatter — Carmen Sensei (@CarmenSierraaa) May 22, 2017

She then followed up with more details on what happened:

Ponder was on her way to Walmart when a truck cut in front of her and "kept braking," she writes. "I thought it was a drunk driver." So she drove around them.

Advertising

She says the truck then followed her to the Walmart parking lot, when a passenger, later identified as police chief Kerry Crews, got out and started yelling at her. According to Ponder, he yelled at her that he was teaching his 14-year-old daughter how to drive (not legal) and that she should not have passed his truck.

"He continued yelling and cussing me out and I finally turned around and said 'It's illegal,' when he kept saying that it was a 14 year old driving," Ponder writes. "That's when he screamed 'oh whatever, you black bitch!"

Advertising

Ponder says she walked away from the confrontation and went into the store, but that Crews and several other men (later identified as police officers) were waiting for her when she left the store. One of the men demanded she apologize to Crews for being "disrespectful" but she refused. Then one the men grabbed her arm, which she says bruised her, and threatened to detain her. Police then handcuffed her, claiming she was "resisting arrest," and she spent 24-hours in jail. She now faces a charge for resisting arrest. An arrest which happened, she says, only because of the "color of my skin." "It’s just a reminder that our skin color, speaking specifically about the African-American community, is seen as something hostile, dangerous and illegal," Ponder's attorney, Lee Merritt, told the Huffington Post. He said that they are calling for Crews to be fired, for Ponder's charge to be dropped and for assault charges to be filed against the officer who grabbed her arm. There is also a YouCaring post set up to help her cover legal costs. Merritt, a civil rights lawyer, also shared this post on Facebook yesterday: I can't express how angry I am! READ THIS: Miss Black Texas 2016/ US Ambassador/Texas A&M Star Student/ Hunt County... Posted by Lee Merritt on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 Goddamnit, America. When will we stop treating innocent people like criminals, and start treating actual criminals like criminals.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.