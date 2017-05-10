Advertising

On the same day a Kentucky doctor was notoriously dragged off a United Airlines flight a month ago, another passenger was having a nightmare experience with the same airline. As if you needed another reason to take the bus.

A Kansas City ER nurse named Nicole Harper was on a United flight home to Houston with her family when she became a member of the fast-growing Mile High Misery Club.

The mom-of-two, who has an "overactive bladder," wrote in a Facebook post that she was forced to pee in a cup and then publicly shamed by airline crew, who had refused to let her use the bathroom on the flight. Oy.

Here's her full story:

United Airlines forced me to pee in a cup, and then shames me... I wasn't sure I wanted to share this story... but... Posted by Nicole Harper on Saturday, May 6, 2017

"After explaining that I have an overactive bladder and would either need to use the restroom or pee in a cup, I was handed a cup by flight attendants," she wrote. "Bad enough? No, crew then escorted me to the restroom (now it’s safe to get out of my seat), shaming me down the aisle while other passengers overlooked."

She also claims that the airline crew was "allowing other passengers to get up and use the restroom on a seemingly uneventful flight" and that a man in first class "walked right by a smiling flight attendant and entered the bathroom" after she had been told she wasn't allowed to and had already peed in the cup.

"What!?!?! Was I on candid camera?" she wrote.

Harper added that while peeing in a cup wasn't a ton of fun, "the way I was treated by the flight attendants afterwards was [even] worse." She says the staff was "absolutely horrible" to her and her family the rest of the flight, and that when she tried to file a complaint after, there was "absolutely no customer service." "I asked to speak with customer service several times and was told repetitively this was not an option," she wrote. "They said they had not received my complaint"

United says that the incident occurred "on descent" when passengers are required to "remain seated with the seat belt fastened per FAA regulations." They also insist that Harper was never told by flight attendants to "use cups instead of the lavatory," KCTV reports. This is the statement from the airline:

Customer safety is always our first priority. Initial reports from the Mesa Airlines flight attendants indicate that Ms. Harper attempted to visit the lavatory on descent and was instructed to remain seated with the seat belt fastened per FAA regulations. At no point during the flight did flight attendants suggest that Ms. Harper use cups instead of the lavatory. We have reached out to Ms. Harper to better understand what occurred.

Given United's track record, we are inclined to believe this woman.

Taking the Greyhound bus has never seemed more appealing. They let you use the bathroom whenever the hell you want.

