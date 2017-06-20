Advertising

Another video of a racist dingbat being a racist dingbat has gone viral. This incident happened in Ontario, Canada and involves a white woman throwing a fit and demanding a "white doctor" treat her sick son.

Another patient at the clinic, Hitesh Bhardwaj, was waiting for his own appointment at Rapid Access to Medical Specialists in Mississauga, Ontario, when he started filming the incident, CBC reports. "I couldn't help but record the video," he told CBC. "This is bad, this is inappropriate and shouldn't go unnoticed."

In the video, which he shared with CBC, the woman is overheard demanding several times that clinic staff get a "white doctor" to treat her son, who she says is suffering from "chest pains" (maybe he's stressed out by his racist mom?). When staff informs her that no such doctor is available, she throws a full-on tantrum and exclaims, among other things, "being white in this country I should just shoot myself."

Advertising

You can watch her insane, disturbing meltdown here:

The woman's face has been blurred to protect her kid's anonymity, but you get the gist. According to the mom's racist rant, she and her son saw a doctor who was "not white" and "that did not help my kid. She continues: "I would like to see a white doctor. You're telling me there isn't one white doctor in this whole entire building?"

When several other patients in the waiting room try to intervene and get the woman to go to the hospital, she responds: "I was there and they only have brown doctors."

Advertising

At least one woman in the waiting room does call her out. "Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor," she says in the video. "You are extremely rude and racist."

According to the CBC, police were called to the hospital shortly after the incident for a "disturbance" (I'll say!), but no allegations were brought forward. And the woman's son was eventually treated by a doctor at the clinic, thankfully. Because this kid doesn't deserve to be punished for his mom's atrocious behavior. If only there were a simple medical treatment for having a racist a**hole as a mom.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.