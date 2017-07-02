Advertising

Last month, a man in the UK was sentenced to six months in jail after he attacked a Muslim teen with a piece of bacon.

British man jailed after hitting a Muslim teen with a slab of bacon after hurling insults at her and her mother https://t.co/ISUX4BdQ3g pic.twitter.com/ZZHLjvB8Gz — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2017

According to CBS News, 36-year-old Alex Shivers approached the teen and her mother, hurling Islamophobic insults at them before striking the teen with a slab of bacon. (Muslims often abstain from eating pork for religious reasons.)

It's upsetting that truly idiotic acts of Islamophobia like this one take place on a daily basis, but luckily, people in the Muslim community have been able to find some levity in them.

Iyad el-Baghdadi, an Arab Spring activist and Islamic libertarian, is one of those people.

After catching wind of the "bacon attack" story on Saturday, el-Baghdadi posted the following tweet informing would-be attackers that he finds delicious cheesecake *extremely* offensive.

I'm the kind of Muslim for whom cheesecake is very haram. It will really offend me if you throw cheesecake at me. DM for street address. https://t.co/nFoCc0JY23 — İyad el-Baghdadi (@iyad_elbaghdadi) July 1, 2017

He then pointed out the specific flavors of cheesecake that would really throw him over the edge.

Coffee cheesecake is really haram for me. Also blueberry cheesecake is absolutely blasphemous. — İyad el-Baghdadi (@iyad_elbaghdadi) July 1, 2017

Other users made sure people were aware of what desserts they would be terribly offended by.

Is knafe more haram or Hungarian-style yeasted ricotta cake? — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) July 1, 2017

Would there be a particular preference of cheese cake? Personally I'm very offended by chocolate bourbons. (Esp when at work) — Dr Matt Piccaver (@Enkababu) July 1, 2017

And chocolate truffles, I'm absolutely terrified of chocolate truffles. — Sarwat Ahmad (@sweetanmad) July 1, 2017

Some people opted to skip the dessert, but offered up other suggestions of things that may offend them.

Not muslim but being fed single peeled grapes one at a time while reclining on a couch is very forbidden for me — Ｄｒｉｎｋ Ｓｐａｃｅｄａｄ Ｃｏｌａ (@SuperSpacedad) July 1, 2017

shish kababs and Afghan naan are haram for me. So please Portland white supremacists throw them at me. — Aria Ahrary (@aria_ahrary) July 1, 2017

My religion forbids people to throw money at me. (Worth a try) — Jean le Saboteur (@banndit78) July 1, 2017

Some rightfully wondered what Islamophobes' fixation with bacon is. People had their theories.

They think its like kryptonite and by extension presumably that muslims are like superman — Sound Escapist (@SoundscapesUK) July 1, 2017

This guy pretty much nailed it.

The British man is disgusting but the only way to proceed is by mocking. I salute you sir. Money works as cheesecake substitute

