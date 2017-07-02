Advertising

Last month, a man in the UK was sentenced to six months in jail after he attacked a Muslim teen with a piece of bacon.

According to CBS News, 36-year-old Alex Shivers approached the teen and her mother, hurling Islamophobic insults at them before striking the teen with a slab of bacon. (Muslims often abstain from eating pork for religious reasons.)

It's upsetting that truly idiotic acts of Islamophobia like this one take place on a daily basis, but luckily, people in the Muslim community have been able to find some levity in them.

Advertising

Iyad el-Baghdadi, an Arab Spring activist and Islamic libertarian, is one of those people.

After catching wind of the "bacon attack" story on Saturday, el-Baghdadi posted the following tweet informing would-be attackers that he finds delicious cheesecake *extremely* offensive.

He then pointed out the specific flavors of cheesecake that would really throw him over the edge.

Advertising

Other users made sure people were aware of what desserts they would be terribly offended by.

Some people opted to skip the dessert, but offered up other suggestions of things that may offend them.

Advertising

Some rightfully wondered what Islamophobes' fixation with bacon is. People had their theories.

Advertising

This guy pretty much nailed it.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.