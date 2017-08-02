Advertising

A Muslim family from New York is claiming that an employee at an Alabama McDonald's put bacon in their chicken sandwiches on purpose as an act of Islamophobic bigotry, AL.com reports.

The family, who were visiting Alabama from New York, stopped into a McDonald's in Decatur on Monday after visiting a water park, according to Khaula Hadeed, head of the Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Alabama).

She says the family ordered 14 McChicken sandwiches, but they "started noticing it tasted different to them." So they opened the sandwiches, and found a small piece of bacon inside each one. "It doesn't sound like a mistake, especially on 14 sandwiches," she said.

A Snapchat video taken by the family and uploaded to YouTube appears to show various sandwiches with a rogue piece of bacon inside each one:

This is not the first time pork products, which many Muslims traditionally don't eat, have been used to target hate at Muslims. Hadeed believes it was an "intentional" act of bigotry, saying:

Based on the evidence in this incident, as well as the unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim bigotry nationwide, we believe this was an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry. McDonald's should investigate this incident, identify and terminate the employees responsible, and take proactive steps to satisfy this American family's concerns, starting with an apology.

The McDonald's franchise could not immediately be reached for comment, Al.com reports.

