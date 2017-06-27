Advertising

Air travel is stressful for everyone, but for many Muslims in America, or people who are assumed to be Muslim based on their appearance or attire, it's a potential nightmare. And things have not gotten any better since our President-in-Chief started his reign of terror trying to ban people from our country for being Muslim. Actually, it seems like it's gotten, inconceivably, worse.

Case in point: Last week, a Sikh man in a turban was photographed on an airplane without his knowledge or consent by a teenager, whose identity has not been revealed due to his age. The teen, who decided the man was a terrorist based purely on his head ware, added a bunch of racist captions about how he "might not make it" to his destination. Etc. Vomit. Etc.

Taking photos of someone while they're asleep is unconscionable. Add bigotry and it's beyond horrific. And yet, sadly also very believable, given our country's history of racism and Islamophobia, heightened by our current administration.

The photos went viral and found their way to Simran Jeet Singh, a professor of religion at Trinity University in Texas, who shared them on Twitter as an example of what it's like for someone who "appears Muslim" to travel by plane in the U.S.

This series of snaps should give you a sense of what it's like for anyone who appears to be Muslim to travel by plane. *Thread* pic.twitter.com/9uHoVH4f6E — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

"This series of snaps should give you a sense of what it's like for anyone who appears to be Muslim to travel by plane," he wrote.

Singh, who himself is Sikh, then followed up with a thread about the heartbreaking struggle he faces while traveling as a man who "appears Muslim." It is well worth a read:

As a Sikh who flies frequently, I'm no stranger to the uncomfortable stares and misguided fears people have of me. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

I try to live my life by the Sikh maxim, "Fear none, frighten none." I think about this teaching often when I travel. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

How do I retain my confidence and dignity on an airplane while also being thoughtful not to strike fear in the hearts of others? — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

I think twice about getting up to use the restroom. I feel self-conscious when opening the overhead bin to take something out of my luggage. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

I look forward to the day when our kids can travel freely, without having to worry about what others might be thinking or saying about them. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

I don't say any of this to seek pity or apologies. I want people to hear what kinds of things minority communities endure. #FlyingWhileBrown — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

Singh told New York Magazine the photos of the sleeping man hit especially close to home for him. "He’s an older man. He’s clearly harmless, and he could very well be my father or my grandfather," he explained. "So that just hits close to home, because if this individual is receiving this kind of messaging from a fellow passenger, it could have been any one of us."

