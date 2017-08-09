Think before you tweet, people. Or you, too, could become an ignorance-fueled meme. Recently, a Canadian reporter named Michael Kane saw some Muslim women come out of a lingerie store in Toronto, Ontario. So he minded his own business and kept walking. JK, that's not what he did.
Apparently this man couldn't wrap his confused brain around the idea of women in traditional Muslim garb buying underwear, so he decided to share about it on Twitter. A website that is public. He wrote:
I'm just a reporter: saw two modestly-dressed women with religious headgear come out of Victoria's Secret store in the Eaton Centre
The tweet has since been deleted, but the internet never forgets. Someone screen grabbed the tweet before he took it down, shared it, and trolled him for tweeting about such a mundane occurrence:
LOL.
Others jumped in to make fun of the reporter for his dumb, dumb tweet:
While others just straight up called him out.
Just to be perfectly clear: Muslim women wear underwear, not that it's anyone's business.
And if you're still unsure why people are upset over Kane's tweet, this thread explains it:
Of course, Kane tried to save his own butt with this weak explanation:
It did not go well.
And then this happened:
Byeeeeee Michael!
But one good thing has emerged from all this. Meet your newest meme: "I'm just a reporter."
The internet: turning bigotry into comedy since around 1991 or whenever Al Gore invented it.