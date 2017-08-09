Advertising

Think before you tweet, people. Or you, too, could become an ignorance-fueled meme. Recently, a Canadian reporter named Michael Kane saw some Muslim women come out of a lingerie store in Toronto, Ontario. So he minded his own business and kept walking. JK, that's not what he did.

Apparently this man couldn't wrap his confused brain around the idea of women in traditional Muslim garb buying underwear, so he decided to share about it on Twitter. A website that is public. He wrote:

I'm just a reporter: saw two modestly-dressed women with religious headgear come out of Victoria's Secret store in the Eaton Centre

The tweet has since been deleted, but the internet never forgets. Someone screen grabbed the tweet before he took it down, shared it, and trolled him for tweeting about such a mundane occurrence:

"They then proceeded to the Food Court and reportedly consumed a substance known as FroYo." pic.twitter.com/2nFcTaBFrw — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 6, 2017

"Please alert the authorities." — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 6, 2017

"My sources tell me that they may be heading to The Children's Place to purchase clothing known as "pajamas." A sleeper-cell, if you will." — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 6, 2017

LOL.

Imagine when he finds out we do other stuff too. — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 6, 2017

Others jumped in to make fun of the reporter for his dumb, dumb tweet:

Muslim women buying underwear? This is reprehensible! Where is the @Muslim_Patrol when you need them? pic.twitter.com/wyWXGbZ9zb — Bint Abu Banned 🍁 (@itsmenanice) August 7, 2017

Old guy watching women at a Victoria Secret worried about Muslim women. Fine upstanding stalker of the community — Dǝɐu Gıllıs (@dean_gillis) August 6, 2017

While others just straight up called him out.

You seem confused. Muslim women wearing underwear of any kind IS NOT NEWS, is not making anyone uneasy. Your creepy as observations are. — Cheryl (@WryAndGinger) August 6, 2017

This is such a weird thing to say. I don't even know where to begin. Creepy, sexist, possibly xenophobic... why would you tweet this? https://t.co/aR08XkR5lI — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 7, 2017

this is such an incredibly creepy tweet *shudder* — Sid (@MotherbirdPoem) August 6, 2017

Aren't modest women allowed to indulge in sexy lingerie once in awhile or did I miss that memo 🤔 — Ghanima al-Hurair (@IntelMercenary) August 7, 2017

Of course. It says a lot about this guy that he thinks it's a scandal — Ismail Royer (@_IsmailRoyer) August 7, 2017

It sounds like he doesn't think Muslim women can live their lives. 😒 — Ghanima al-Hurair (@IntelMercenary) August 7, 2017

He's got a bad case of "Islamaphobia", I guess. Poor thing.🙁 — Hmzh (@hmzh232) August 7, 2017

Are Muslim woman not supposed to wear underwear or something *flips open Quran* VS also sells 90,000 other things makeup, etc — Ms. K (@justagirlatl) August 6, 2017

Just to be perfectly clear: Muslim women wear underwear, not that it's anyone's business.

Being hijabi doesn't mean we don't need supportive underclothes XD — 🕊Hadeel 🕊 (@Gandoora32) August 6, 2017

This just in: women wear underwear regardless of religious beliefs. They may even wear body spray and clothes. — ash (@staircase_witt) August 6, 2017

There are reportedly 17 Victorias Secret in the Middle East. What an ignorant guy. pic.twitter.com/xl2hdrClZG — Sabina Ahmed (@sabinaahmed22) August 6, 2017

And if you're still unsure why people are upset over Kane's tweet, this thread explains it:

Boy, I would like SO MUCH to talk about this for a second. pic.twitter.com/iZhb0BmANN — Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) August 6, 2017

First, to cut yowlers off at the pass: Even if he's talking about Carmelite nuns & not dogwhistling Muslim women, this is insidiously gross. — Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) August 6, 2017

Second, of course he's dogwhistling Muslim women. We all know exactly who he's talking about in this tweet. That's the point. — Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) August 6, 2017

Ol' Michael thinks he's OBLIGATED to report it; this fetid sweet spot between paternalistic "good for you!", sexual exotification, & Gotcha. — Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) August 6, 2017

It's adjacent to the blatantly false faux-feminism that makes Muslim women targets of violence by racist white men. https://t.co/wxwPGpSB0Z — Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) August 6, 2017

It's also a drop in the bucket of hyperscrutiny of Muslim folks as an acceptable, understood act. A deterrent, it's unsaid, to Bad Things. — Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) August 6, 2017

Of course, Kane tried to save his own butt with this weak explanation:

It did not go well.

Good catch, Mike. — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 6, 2017

And then this happened:

The Muslim ladies from Victoria's Secret took Michael. pic.twitter.com/02OYnNwiYG — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 7, 2017

Byeeeeee Michael!

But one good thing has emerged from all this. Meet your newest meme: "I'm just a reporter."

I'm just a reporter: saw a modestly-dressed pup with religious headwear coming out of the Victoria's Secret with some shopping bags! pic.twitter.com/oc9EYhUUw9 — mini (@miniestmini) August 6, 2017

I'm just a reporter: saw an old white guy Tweet something really creepy and weird and people were like, wtf? https://t.co/YzBadK6k9l — Hippersons (@hippersons) August 7, 2017

I'm just a reporter: saw two modestly-dressed men with religious headgear coming out of Champs Sports in the Eaton Centre. — HR (@tx5th) August 7, 2017

The internet: turning bigotry into comedy since around 1991 or whenever Al Gore invented it.

