Navy pilot goes rogue and draws male anatomy in the sky. Support our troops.

The U.S. Navy has apologized for the actions of one rogue pilot who on Thursday drew a giant penis in the sky with his plane over Washington.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Well, would you look at that! I knew that wasn't just a weird cloud (I saw one that looked like a dog, once).

The pilot responsible for the big peen is from the Whidbey Island naval station, according to TMZ. They report that the pilot's superiors said, "We find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable."

There might have been some training value in it—those do look like some pretty sweet balls; that's gotta be a tricky maneuver. But it was still a dick move.