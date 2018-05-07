Couple gets brutally roasted in note from 'pervert' neighbor who saw them naked.

Karin and Jay Stone, from Newcastle in the UK, were on the receiving end of a body-shaming note from a neighbor who often saw the couple naked (because they left the blinds open) and would clearly like to stop seeing them naked. But instead of just not looking through their windows anymore, the anonymous neighbor wrote a scathing letter to them.

Our neighbours clearly think very highly of us 😂😂 must of had the heating off #littlewilly #bigarse #bigboobs Posted by Jay Stone on Friday, May 4, 2018

Mr. Stone posted the note on Facebook, after which it went totally viral. It reads,

Would you please close your blinds when getting dressed and undressing. We are sick of seeing big bums, big boobs and little willy. Or we will report you both for indecent exposure

To protect his dignity, Mr. Stone wrote, in part, on the Facebook post, "Must of had the heating off #littlewilly."

You know, it would have been easy enough for the neighbors just to politely point out that when the blinds were open, everything was on display for the whole world to see. There was no need for the rudeness.