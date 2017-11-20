News guy absolutely melts down when his perfect shot is ruined.

After setting up the camera to capture the once-in-a-lifetime view of a building imploding, the perfect shot was ruined, and the guy's reaction was even more explosive.

Turn the sound on for all the expletive-laced goodness. Grab your headphones, it's worth it.

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time ... this happened (via @ajc): pic.twitter.com/LA0cXpC7oX — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 20, 2017

"No, bus, get out the way! Bus! Jesus, get out of the way, bus! Are you...you... ARRGHHH. What the f*ck...God damn it. Damn, lady!"

The city of Atlanta were saying goodbye to the Georgia Dome, the old stadium and bus stop.

After people watched the still livestream for forty minutes, the bus rolled up just in time to ruin the cool part.

giphy

You know what they say: Man plans, bus laughs.

Twitter promptly declared this clip the most Atlanta thing to ever Atlanta in Atlanta.