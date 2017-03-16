If you don't already have a fear of flying, you definitely will after hearing this story.
Comedian Nicole Byer was not laughing when she got a disgusting surprise while on a recent Delta flight. As Byer unwrapped a blanket provided by the airline, she discover that it has definitely been used before...as toilet paper.
Yes. Byer literally discovered human feces in her Delta Airlines-provided blanket.
Understandable.
And before you ask—yes, it was one of the blankets that comes pre-wrapped in a bag that is supposed to signify that the linens inside have been properly cleaned and folded.
Jokes aside, this is truly so unsanitary. Sure, people often talk about how airplanes are flying tin cans full of germs, but this is next level.
Delta did end up responding to the tweetstorm, but Nicole Byer wasn't buying it.
Looks like Delta has some sh*t to sort out—literally.