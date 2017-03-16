Advertising

If you don't already have a fear of flying, you definitely will after hearing this story.

Comedian Nicole Byer was not laughing when she got a disgusting surprise while on a recent Delta flight. As Byer unwrapped a blanket provided by the airline, she discover that it has definitely been used before...as toilet paper.

Dear @Delta the grossest thing happened on my flight. I opened my blanket & there was a literal piece of shit. How does that happen? pic.twitter.com/D0rtJXJgL9 — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 16, 2017

Ew. Ew. Ew ew ew ew ew ew ew a hundred times EWWWWWW. giphy

Advertising

Yes. Byer literally discovered human feces in her Delta Airlines-provided blanket.

.@Delta I would have taken a better picture of the crusty shit. But it was crusty shit and I didn't care to get close to it again. — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 16, 2017

Understandable.

And before you ask—yes, it was one of the blankets that comes pre-wrapped in a bag that is supposed to signify that the linens inside have been properly cleaned and folded.

.@Delta I mean what a gross customer to shit in a blanket... but truly how did an employee just fold it up and put it in a bag? — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 16, 2017

Advertising

.@Delta I guess now I'll be cold on all my flights because I can never use a blanket again BC A LITERAL PIECE OF SHIT WAS IN MY LAST BLANKET — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 16, 2017

Jokes aside, this is truly so unsanitary. Sure, people often talk about how airplanes are flying tin cans full of germs, but this is next level.

.@Delta honestly I'm shook to my core. This shitty blanket situation might make me switch airlines. I mean truly 😭😔😩👹💩 — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 16, 2017

Delta did end up responding to the tweetstorm, but Nicole Byer wasn't buying it.

.@delta are u kidding? Of course I told the flight attendant. I'm emotionally scared and this is all you ask? THERE WAS SHIT IN MY BLANKET! https://t.co/H80b0aGkca — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 16, 2017

Advertising

Looks like Delta has some sh*t to sort out—literally.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.