September is here, and you know what that means—Christmas merchandise everywhere. Oh, and also—HALLOWEEN. It might still be two full months away, but it's never too early to start preparing. For example, here is something terrifying you can look at right now—this horrifying wasp nest-baby doll hybrid. The wasps have built their nest around a baby doll to create something that looks like the child of Chucky and the Toxic Adventure and will star in your bad dreams forever (Sorry, Taylor Swift).
Holy. Moly. That is creepy af. Why is that eyeless nightmare even hanging in a tree? Never mind, I don't want to know.
The person who tweeted the picture, Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot on Twitter), got a lot of responses to the scary photo as it started going viral. A few of them contained creepy pictures of other dolls.
But most of the responses were along the lines of "GAAAAAHHHH DESTROY IT BEFORE IT TAKES OVER THE WORLD!!!"
Remember how in the book version of The Shining, Jack Torrance gives Danny a piece of what he is sure is an empty, long-abandoned wasp nest only to have it swarm with live wasps later? This is probably where it came from.