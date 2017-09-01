Advertising

September is here, and you know what that means—Christmas merchandise everywhere. Oh, and also—HALLOWEEN. It might still be two full months away, but it's never too early to start preparing. For example, here is something terrifying you can look at right now—this horrifying wasp nest-baby doll hybrid. The wasps have built their nest around a baby doll to create something that looks like the child of Chucky and the Toxic Adventure and will star in your bad dreams forever (Sorry, Taylor Swift).

Wasps built a nest around this doll and now you can show your kids what they're getting for Xmas. 💀👍 #horror pic.twitter.com/LqJV1De1EJ — Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot) August 28, 2017

Holy. Moly. That is creepy af. Why is that eyeless nightmare even hanging in a tree? Never mind, I don't want to know.

The person who tweeted the picture, Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot on Twitter), got a lot of responses to the scary photo as it started going viral. A few of them contained creepy pictures of other dolls.

Naah.. Still there's nothing more terrific than baby doll centipedes for me.. pic.twitter.com/kC3bfRhk9H — Grayvoid (@DaedalusSystem) August 29, 2017

Reminds me of the wooden statue that became a hornet's nest in a shed: https://t.co/WAf603FY8q pic.twitter.com/phwSXuAJzg — Peter Fries (@Peter_Fries) August 29, 2017

Awful!! 😱😱-On the subject of scary dolls-I saw this on Route 66. pic.twitter.com/WcWGMX7Uit — F28N79 (@F28N79) August 29, 2017

Here's one from the Isle of Wight - a bit Brothers Quay. pic.twitter.com/goFVKUDPTX — Richard Bartholomew (@Barthsnotes) August 29, 2017

But most of the responses were along the lines of "GAAAAAHHHH DESTROY IT BEFORE IT TAKES OVER THE WORLD!!!"

Well Imma sleep easy tonight now ... pic.twitter.com/T8Vxm4p9CA — Simoney Kyriakou (@MoorgateMermaid) August 29, 2017

Great, is not like I was planning to sleep in the next 5 years... pic.twitter.com/YHwQ1kqnCv — Party Pat (@Patlovesya) August 29, 2017

I think this is actually how the devil manifests himself into reality, you need to break that nest or it ends badly...... — Michael Fasani (@michaelfasani) August 28, 2017

Now THAT is a cursed image. GAH! — Nancy Duley (@nduley) August 28, 2017

Oh. My. God. I certainly can't imagine a nightmare worse than this. Not even the one in which I lose all my teeth! — #DoSomethingGOP (@NaomiSeu) August 28, 2017

Remember how in the book version of The Shining, Jack Torrance gives Danny a piece of what he is sure is an empty, long-abandoned wasp nest only to have it swarm with live wasps later? This is probably where it came from.

