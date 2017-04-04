Advertising

Hey, check out these throw pillows that were shared on Reddit. Notice anything weird about 'em?

See it yet? Reddit

At first glance, you may see some pretty blue flowers! At second glance, you might see something a little more...penis-y. It's like one of those pictures you have to stare at for a while before you actually see what is going on.

It's like the masculine version of a Georgia O'Keeffe painting. Dicks everywhere! giphy

According to the original poster of the picture, their mother purchased the NSFW decor without realizing that the pattern is actually extremely phallic. It's a pretty understandable mistake too, seeing that half of Reddit also didn't notice the plethora of penises at first.

Good news is that if you love the print and dream of being wrapped up in some penis flowers, you can buy a blanket using the fabric here, you weirdo.

