Welcome to the internet, where everyone's an expert on everything and knows more than you, even if what they know are alternative facts.
A weapons expert served up a nuclear comeback to a Trump supporter who thought they new better than him.
They didn't.
It's true.
Stephen Schwartz—aka @AtomicAnalyst—is a weapons expert, and literally wrote the book on the consequences of American nuclear weapons.
This is truly the best thing the internet has to offer.
😂😂😂 This made my day— ChrisTrekker (@Chris_Trekker) August 10, 2017
Next time you troll, Mr. Troll, read before you proceed.
I mean, come on, the guys twitter handle is @AtomicAnalyst 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s7O8N11ew8— Snowy Droplet (@lynprestwood) August 10, 2017