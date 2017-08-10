Advertising

Welcome to the internet, where everyone's an expert on everything and knows more than you, even if what they know are alternative facts.

A weapons expert served up a nuclear comeback to a Trump supporter who thought they new better than him.

They didn't.

Twitter

Ya burnt. giphy

Advertising

It's true.

Stephen Schwartz—aka @AtomicAnalyst—is a weapons expert, and literally wrote the book on the consequences of American nuclear weapons.

This is truly the best thing the internet has to offer.

Welcome to peak twitter 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xoEqQjEDh4 — Julie Owen Moylan (@JulieOwenMoylan) August 10, 2017

😂😂😂 This made my day — ChrisTrekker (@Chris_Trekker) August 10, 2017

Next time you troll, Mr. Troll, read before you proceed.

Advertising

I mean, come on, the guys twitter handle is @AtomicAnalyst 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s7O8N11ew8 — Snowy Droplet (@lynprestwood) August 10, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.