ALERT: Just hours ago, there was a cow on-the-loose in Queens, New York. Fortunately, NBC newscaster Bradd Jaffy excitedly covered the story live on Twitter with lots of exclamation points as it unfolded. This is the most dramatic cow-chase I have ever seen and I grew up in a small town so I have seen a few.
The story began around noon today, as Jaffy tweeted out an aerial photo of a cow in Queens, New York, engaged in a "police standoff" with the NYPD:
Jaffy then continued to post enthusiastic updates as the cow refused to be stopped, even by a police barricade:
This cow is a force to be reckoned with. He even broke through a police blockade.
That's when a man tried to intervene and "grab the cow."
But he was no Texas cowboy, and it didn't work. By now it's becoming clear this is the Thelma and Louise of cows.
Meanwhile, other onlookers started tweeting the cow-action as well:
This is when things took a disappointing turn for the cow, who as it turns out is actually a bull (a male cow):
"The bull appears to be tranquilized in someone's backward in Queens, surrounded by cops," Jaffy wrote.
Jaffy reported that the bull is now in police custody:
He then tweeted the bull would be collected by an "animal sanctuary," which some might see as a loss for the bull, who clearly just wants to roam free like Tom Cruise's character in Jerry McGuire.
But Jaffy takes a more optimistic outlook:
"HE'S GOING TO LIVE! He did it!" he wrote.
Still, I have a feeling this won't be the last we hear of this bull. A true rebel doesn't let one tiny capture get in between him and freedom.