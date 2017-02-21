Advertising

ALERT: Just hours ago, there was a cow on-the-loose in Queens, New York. Fortunately, NBC newscaster Bradd Jaffy excitedly covered the story live on Twitter with lots of exclamation points as it unfolded. This is the most dramatic cow-chase I have ever seen and I grew up in a small town so I have seen a few.

The story began around noon today, as Jaffy tweeted out an aerial photo of a cow in Queens, New York, engaged in a "police standoff" with the NYPD:

I'm watching a police standoff with a cow on the loose in Queens pic.twitter.com/HHDTnr8tyZ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

Jaffy then continued to post enthusiastic updates as the cow refused to be stopped, even by a police barricade:

Update: the cow turned and ran pic.twitter.com/quUvVHLPUb — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

!!!!!!!!!!!! The cow made a run for it! It's now a police chase in Queens. Go cow go! pic.twitter.com/QPoXYEtmiQ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

This cow is a force to be reckoned with. He even broke through a police blockade.

He just broke through a police blockade! pic.twitter.com/aYlTCal5Lj — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

That's when a man tried to intervene and "grab the cow."

This guy just tried to grab the cow! pic.twitter.com/aNx9uysc29 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

But he was no Texas cowboy, and it didn't work. By now it's becoming clear this is the Thelma and Louise of cows.

The local news is now in breaking news coverage of the bull chase pic.twitter.com/DFkU4VvOyh — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

Meanwhile, other onlookers started tweeting the cow-action as well:

Any journalist claiming New York is safe; I will pay for travel costs & accommodation for you to stay in cow ridden suburbs of Queens pic.twitter.com/ZucEgL1qBN — Eli Terry (@EliTerry) February 21, 2017

This is when things took a disappointing turn for the cow, who as it turns out is actually a bull (a male cow):

The bull appears to be tranquilized in someone's backyard in Queens, surrounded by cops pic.twitter.com/gB2qbHKMSy — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

"The bull appears to be tranquilized in someone's backward in Queens, surrounded by cops," Jaffy wrote.

Jaffy reported that the bull is now in police custody:

After a helluva chase through Queens, the bull is now in police custody pic.twitter.com/v83eNFSaR4 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

He then tweeted the bull would be collected by an "animal sanctuary," which some might see as a loss for the bull, who clearly just wants to roam free like Tom Cruise's character in Jerry McGuire.

But Jaffy takes a more optimistic outlook:

WABC just reported that an animal sanctuary is on the way to pick up the bull. HE'S GOING TO LIVE! He did it! — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

"HE'S GOING TO LIVE! He did it!" he wrote.

Still, I have a feeling this won't be the last we hear of this bull. A true rebel doesn't let one tiny capture get in between him and freedom.

