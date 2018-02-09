Old man asks for help with a new phone. One problem.

You know what they say: finders keepers, losers weepers.

Sometimes, you don't even know what you've found.

Sales rep Amy Lenae went viral with when an old man walked the phone store she works at with he cool gadget he found on the street. He just might have trouble making calls.

Today this old man came into my work asking me if I could help him activate this phone he found.... pic.twitter.com/Jr5u9xP48G — Amy Lenae (@amyybarraa) February 8, 2018

The man found something even more valuable (and probably more expensive): a fancy-ass calculator!

Not just any calculator, but one of those Texas Instruments graphing calculators they made us buy in high school, the gadget you spent all of calculus class playing Snake on.

While probably disappointed he didn't get a free phone, the man carped the diem, getting a tutorial on the calculator.

@brandon_luna10 and then he asked us to show him how to use it pic.twitter.com/nIYVrEexzk — Amy Lenae (@amyybarraa) February 8, 2018

As Amy reports, my man is now a graphing calculator pro.