Online shopping is a gift from the heavens (or, more accurately, from whoever invented the internet). It's quick, it's easy, it's usually cheap, and your order typically shows up on your doorstep within days after you place it. And the best part is you don't even have to leave your house (thank you, baby Jesus).

Oh, the humanity.

What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out, a lot of things. For example, we sometimes neglect to take a few extra minutes to read the fine print on what it is we're actually ordering. Other times it's the seller's fault—we're basically rolling the dice every time we click "Place Order." Here are some people who gambled with online shopping and lost.

1. At least the cat can finally carry its own books to school.

2. You never know when you might get bitten by a radioactive giraffe, making you grow several feet in mere seconds.

3. No amount of dieting is going to make these fit.

4. That rug would actually work fine in a lot of New York City apartments.

5. No, it doesn't look very pretty, but in a way, this can be considered an edible bouquet.

6. You would think the low, low price might have given it away.

7. For the true camping minimalist.

The Snail Shell

8. These pajamas depict what, for many people, are nighttime activities. I guess?

9. Hmmm…something looks…different. It's the belt, isn't it?

10. Okay, this one is just straight up strange. Too bad she couldn't pay them with a picture of some money.

11. The good thing about this dress is that there's room for a buddy!

12. Size is relative, right? And he'll have the warmest neck at the dog park.

I think this company missed the mark on "Sized for large breed dogs". #onlineshoppingfail #onesizefitsmost

13. Perfect for when you make meals for all your mouse friends!

14. This is a good example of what you feel like when you step out of the house in the morning versus what you feel like when you drag your ass back home at the end of the day.

Just needs a petticoat!

15. Yeah, he's probably not going to get a whole lot of use out of that.

The cat is not impressed.
16. There's no way anyone could have predicted this. It's just a little gift from the universe.

17. Here's another one that's not actually the fault of the customer. But to be fair, his ass does look terrific. Serendipity!

I got this tank top on Amazon and they sent me a dress. On the plus side it does make my ass look great. -Priola

18. And the winner is—this Christmas mug!

This would lead you to believe the mug changes colors with temperature.
You would be wrong.
It's not what he was expecting, but it's still the funniest gift ever.
You can be sure your order is always handled with care.
