Online shopping is a gift from the heavens (or, more accurately, from whoever invented the internet). It's quick, it's easy, it's usually cheap, and your order typically shows up on your doorstep within days after you place it. And the best part is you don't even have to leave your house (thank you, baby Jesus).

Oh, the humanity.

What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out, a lot of things. For example, we sometimes neglect to take a few extra minutes to read the fine print on what it is we're actually ordering. Other times it's the seller's fault—we're basically rolling the dice every time we click "Place Order." Here are some people who gambled with online shopping and lost.

1. At least the cat can finally carry its own books to school.

My mum ordered my nephew a converse rucksack for school online and this is what came 😭 pic.twitter.com/zNzeRARtxC — Dan (@dzzzny) December 8, 2015

2. You never know when you might get bitten by a radioactive giraffe, making you grow several feet in mere seconds.

3. No amount of dieting is going to make these fit.

my mom thought she ordered some cheap leggings for herself and this came in the mail LMAO im done with life pic.twitter.com/9ugBfqimcQ — sav Ⓥ (@lilveggiez) November 26, 2015

4. That rug would actually work fine in a lot of New York City apartments.

Bought a rug online for my room & realised the importance of specifying the size of the product you're selling pic.twitter.com/0DQuqRN96g — Adam Hess (@adamhess1) June 10, 2016

5. No, it doesn't look very pretty, but in a way, this can be considered an edible bouquet.

6. You would think the low, low price might have given it away.

My roomate ordered a TV stand off amazon.... This is what came 😂 pic.twitter.com/MpgJCL67G1 — brendablancarte (@brendablancart2) August 18, 2015

7. For the true camping minimalist.

8. These pajamas depict what, for many people, are nighttime activities. I guess?

Thought i brought the cutest little pj set from Ann Summers until i looked closer at the pattern 😐😳 pic.twitter.com/t6VOEXesYw — intoxicated ☠ (@fxck_chrissy) September 22, 2015

9. Hmmm…something looks…different. It's the belt, isn't it?

10. Okay, this one is just straight up strange. Too bad she couldn't pay them with a picture of some money.

Tried to buy a doormat and here's what arrived: a piece of foam with a photo of the thing I wanted printed on it. pic.twitter.com/sqK7vgH7Ii — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) July 20, 2016

11. The good thing about this dress is that there's room for a buddy!

12. Size is relative, right? And he'll have the warmest neck at the dog park.

I think this company missed the mark on "Sized for large breed dogs". #onlineshoppingfail #onesizefitsmost A post shared by Nathan (@nathanmccauley11) on Dec 16, 2015 at 7:49pm PST

13. Perfect for when you make meals for all your mouse friends!

Ordered a new wooden cutting board that collects bread crumbs in the bottom..this is what came in the mail... #onlineshoppingfail 🙈 A post shared by Jennifer Bailey (@jennbailey6) on Jul 11, 2015 at 3:23pm PDT

14. This is a good example of what you feel like when you step out of the house in the morning versus what you feel like when you drag your ass back home at the end of the day.

15. Yeah, he's probably not going to get a whole lot of use out of that.

The cat is not impressed. Reddit

16. There's no way anyone could have predicted this. It's just a little gift from the universe.

Just opened my Amazon order and in my box of diaper pail refills I found a used pair of pants and no diaper pail refills. pic.twitter.com/qLPTbpn1cs — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 25, 2017

Me with the pants. This isn't a joke. The box was empty except for these Used (and stylish) pair of pants. No note inside the pants. pic.twitter.com/Z5Suzwjoyx — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 25, 2017

17. Here's another one that's not actually the fault of the customer. But to be fair, his ass does look terrific. Serendipity!

I got this tank top on Amazon and they sent me a dress. On the plus side it does make my ass look great. -Priola Posted by Jeremy Russel Priola on Friday, March 31, 2017

18. And the winner is—this Christmas mug!

This would lead you to believe the mug changes colors with temperature. Amazon.com

You would be wrong. Amazon.com

It's not what he was expecting, but it's still the funniest gift ever. Amazon.com

You can be sure your order is always handled with care.

