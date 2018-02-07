This creepy optical illusion will make you never trust your eyes again.

Are you ready to be freaked out by simple pictures of the street?

giphy

The latest optical illusion going viral on Imgur is two identical pictures of the street side-by-side, which look like different camera angles.

It's hard to believe that these photos are indeed identical, but the original poster has evidence to prove it.

Firstly, check out this GIF of the pictures being swapped around. They definitely are interchangeable.

Now check out how the pictures look stacked on top of one another. The illusion even carries when the pictures are paired vertically, not just horizontally.

A doubled-up version is twice as trippy.