Are the people at Oxford Dictionaries hanging out with their college interns a little too much? Whatever is happening over there, the esteemed keeper of the English language has decided to add a slew of new words to its pages, including "yas," "squad goals," and "drunk text." I mean, those just sounds like words they were using while in a cab home after a happy hour got too aggressive.

We added 'yas' to the dictionary today. What did you do? https://t.co/citVHg4BXb pic.twitter.com/iPs9F7ZWAY — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) February 23, 2017

Now, some people resent when a word that feels more like a "flavor of the week" than a term that can stand the text of time, gets added to the dictionary. These are the people who are quick to remind you how many words Shakespeare had at his disposal (at least three as many as the average person today).

I promptly threw my OED out the window and proceeded to burn my English Language Degree — Kate Searight (@KateISearight) February 24, 2017

But setting aside the fact that these additions have only been invented and used in the past several years, it's also glaringly obvious that these words are the parlance of annoying, predominantly white, often upwardly-mobile twenty-something women. This is especially true of "squad goals," which Jezebel points out was originated by rapper Waka Flocka, but then co-opted and championed by professional white woman Taylor Swift (who once asked The Weeknd if she could touch his hair, a most classic white woman move). But, some people were psyched to have their use of these words validated:

YAS No one can judge me for saying yas now pic.twitter.com/tdJASvmuGc — Shekinah 🇳🇬 (@ShekinahOG) February 23, 2017

Some other new additions include "dirty talk":

As well as "friendsgiving," and "sausage fest," and "fleek," according to Mic. All of this only corroborates my theory that a gaggle of white girls decided upon these terms when they were tipsy on rosé. Celebrate or mourn how you like!

