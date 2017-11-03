Papa John's and DiGiorno Pizza are feuding and Twitter is eating it up.

Of all the companies to take political stances, Papa John's hot take earlier this week was perhaps the least welcome in months. Besides being offensive, it was utterly illogical.

On Wednesday, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter blamed the brand's poor sales on the NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality. (Papa John's is the "official pizza company of the NFL.") Schnatter's take was quickly lambasted by the internet, with many tweeting jokes about how illogical a thing to say that was, and many more jokes comparing the taste of Papa John's pizza to bland things.

The latest Twitter account to join in on the fun is frozen pizza brand DiGiorno Pizza. You know, the pizza you dig out from the back of your freezer and then heat up at 2 a.m. when you're too drunk/tired/hungry to order a fresh pie.

DiGiorno's Twitter account started with a simple, ambiguous subtweet, showing off their sales in comparison to Papa John's.

DiGiorno has since pinned this burn.