There are two things I know to be true in this world. 1: Group text messages can be risky and dangerous (how many times have you accidentally sent a text meant for one person to a whole group?), and 2: Hearing about your relatives' sex lives is awkward AF. One poor dude recently got both of those lessons in one when his parent's started sending sexy text messages in the family group chat.

A guy by the name of Kyle Hendry recently posted a screengrab of a group text conversation with his parents to Twitter.

probs best a remove maself fae this chat pic.twitter.com/v2xNirT1nJ — kyle hendry (@KyleHendryy) February 23, 2017

It starts out with the family innocently discussing the recent snow accumulation in their area, and then...

I'll give you three guesses where this is going. Twitter: KyleHendryy

And... there it is.

Obviously, Kyle's parents have a great sense of humor and the joke is all in good fun. But I think his decision to remove himself from the conversation before it really gets out of hand is a wise one.

