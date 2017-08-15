Advertising

All Paris Hilton has to say to get us to listen is her early 2000s catchphrase: "That's hot." But in a recent interview with Marie Claire, the former Simple Life star chose to say a bunch of anti-feminist, pro-Trump stuff instead. You did it, Paris! We're really listening now.

In the interview, the topic of Donald Trump came up several times. And while Hilton took a moment to confirm that she did not vote for Trump (she says she didn't vote for anyone) despite the rumors and statements she gave shortly after the election, she still had plenty of good things to say about her family friend the president.

Advertising

However, Hilton's biggest Trump compliments didn't actually make it into the story, so the author, Irin Carmon, tweeted a screenshot of her extended conversation with Hilton.

.@parishilton, who told me she's now a feminist, on women alleging her family friend @realDonaldTrump assaulted them https://t.co/bfV1lqBWIS pic.twitter.com/1RVeAM4o11 — Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017

When Carmon asked Hilton about Trump having said that he watched Hilton's sex tape, in addition to talking about her "in kind of a sexual way" when she was 12 years old, Hilton didn't seem too bothered by any of it.

Advertising

"It was on Howard Stern, so I feel that anyone that's on that show, Howard just loves to say weird things and people say things that they normally wouldn't say," she responded. "It wasn't creepy at all. He's not like that at all, he's always been so respectful."

Carmon responded by bringing up the perfect evidence that Trump is, in fact, not respectful. "And 'grab them by the pussy' doesn't bother you?" she asked Hilton. The former reality TV star defended the president, inferring that it's okay for guys to say things like that when they're in private, saying all but the phrase "locker room talk." And when asked about the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault and misconduct, Hilton gave the least feminist answer ever.

Advertising

"I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame," she said, adding that women who accuse men of assault are often "opportunists" who want to get money. She added, "I'm sure that they were trying to be with him too. Because a lot of women, I've seen, like him because he's wealthy and he's charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up."

Wait.

Advertising

Hold up.

Did she just call Trump... "good-looking?"

THIS dude????? Paris, your stars must be blind. Because that's NOT hot. It's not all that surprising that Paris Hilton is a terrible feminist (she declares that she is, in fact, a feminist in the Marie Claire interview), but we expected her to at least have better taste in what being good-looking means. We hereby strip Paris Hilton, the official early 2000s authority on "what's hot," of her title. We're going to have to figure it out for ourselves from now on. Update 08/17/17, 1:55 p.m. EST: Paris Hilton apologized for the comments she made in the Marie Claire interview in a statement obtained by Us Weekly.

Advertising

I want to apologize for my comments from an interview I did last year... They were part of a much larger story and I am regretful that they were not delivered in the way I had intended. I was speaking about my own experiences in life and the role of media and fame in our society and it was never my intention for my comments to be misapplied almost a year later. I always believe in helping women have their voices heard and helping create an environment where women feel empowered and believe in themselves... I am deeply hurt by how this has played out and also deeply sorry. Moving forward I will continue to do what I can to be an advocate for girls and women with the hopes of providing a louder voice for those who may desperately need it.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.