Advertising

It's like the inspirational posters say, "Good things come to those who hustle." This particular insurance salesman is really taking that to heart.

A Reddit user recently posted a photo of a note that was left on their car by a kind, business savvy stranger.

"I paid your parking meter for you," the note reads. "Imagine what else I'm willing to do to protect your car." Attached to the note is a business card for Farmers Insurance salesman Andrew Cooney.

Advertising

Mashable reached out to Cooney to confirm the note was real, and he assured them that paying people's parking meters is indeed a tactic he uses to market to new customers.

You make your own luck, kids.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.