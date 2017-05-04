It's like the inspirational posters say, "Good things come to those who hustle." This particular insurance salesman is really taking that to heart.
A Reddit user recently posted a photo of a note that was left on their car by a kind, business savvy stranger.
"I paid your parking meter for you," the note reads. "Imagine what else I'm willing to do to protect your car." Attached to the note is a business card for Farmers Insurance salesman Andrew Cooney.
Mashable reached out to Cooney to confirm the note was real, and he assured them that paying people's parking meters is indeed a tactic he uses to market to new customers.
You make your own luck, kids.