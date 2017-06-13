Advertising

A parking officer in Wausau, WI, was just about to ticket a car parked illegally on Thursday morning when he found a hand-written note on the car's windshield that made him change his mind, CBS News reports.

The note, which read, "Please take pity on me. I walked home…Safe choices," made officer Jim Hellrood decide to issue a warning instead of writing a $5 ticket for the car's owner. He even included a note on the warning reading, "Pity granted, just a warning." Hellrood felt that the driver's decision not to drive drunk was more important than the fact that he or she left the car overnight.

Advertising

The Wausau Police Department posted the note on its Facebook page, along with a caption reading,

"Pity Granted, Just A Warning" Parking Control Officer Jim Hellrood can appreciate people making safe choices, and a good sense of humor. That's why he recently issued a warning to a vehicle left in a metered lot overnight. Thanks to this resident for sharing!

Wausau Police Department's Lt. Cord Buckner told CBS News that he was glad the driver chose not to get behind the wheel, saying "[This driver] realized it may not have been a safe choice and risked a citation rather than risk their own safety. We certainly applaud that decision to not drive."

Advertising

Since posting a picture of the note on Facebook, Buckner says that the police department has received a lot of praise from the residents for Officer Hellrood's choice.

Advertising

But Buckner added, "We're pleased people follow what we do and take an interest and understand the decision. But if you are planning on drinking avoid driving all together."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.