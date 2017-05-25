Advertising

The saga began Wednesday night, when comedian Paul Scheer opened an order of diaper pail refills and discovered nothing but a pair of used pants inside.

Just opened my Amazon order and in my box of diaper pail refills I found a used pair of pants and no diaper pail refills. pic.twitter.com/qLPTbpn1cs — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 25, 2017

What. The. Holy. God.

Scheer is hilarious, and you've definitely seen him on The League, Veep, Workaholics—he's everywhere. He was also one-third of an absurdist sketch comedy team called Human Giant, so you're forgiven if you think this is 100% made up.

So did some of his fans... at first.

If real this is the best thing that has happened in 2017 — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 25, 2017

Wait. How does this even happen??👀👀👀👀 — Sapphire Bleu (@Bleufire35) May 25, 2017

But Scheer was insistent that he wasn't making this up:

I assure you. It's 100% real. I haven't even fully pulled out the pants. I'm too creeped out. — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 25, 2017

Me with the pants. This isn't a joke. The box was empty except for these Used (and stylish) pair of pants. No note inside the pants. pic.twitter.com/Z5Suzwjoyx — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 25, 2017

And his fans quickly turned their attention to one thing: PUT. ON. THE. PANTS.

Paul. Put the pants on — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 25, 2017

Paul? It's Just Pants® — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) May 25, 2017

Paul Scheer was initially resistant. The big baby thought he'd be sucked into some sort of horror movie scenario.

Hell No. That's some Blumhouse shit. If I put it on. I will become the man who wore those jeans. — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 25, 2017

So far, the commenters had come up with only one reasonable theory to assuage Scheer's fears that putting on the pants would somehow suck away his soul.

The only thing I can imagine is someone wanted to keep the refills free, "returned" them and added the pants for weight? — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) May 25, 2017

Clearly someone else returned this box under assumption Amazon worker would assume product was still in there. Autograph pants & return them — Gus The Bus Driver (@busdriverlife) May 25, 2017

And the movement to #PutOnThePants continued, led mostly by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale.

Paul first of all that is the premise of the Adam Sandler movie The Cobbler but with shoes instead of pants — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 25, 2017

But Paul second of all there are thousands of us here who follow you and believe this is a miracle and we NEED you to put the pants on — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 25, 2017

This is a movement #putonthepants — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 25, 2017

A resistance quickly formed to stop the impending disaster.

Paul. Do NOT put on the pants. #imwithpaulonthis — Sapphire Bleu (@Bleufire35) May 25, 2017

i'm very uncomfortable with this. — June Diane Raphael (@MsJuneDiane) May 25, 2017

I would be wearing gloves to touch those pants. Imagine the story behind this. Eeewwwww #creepy — Rebecca (@rltbme_Orlando) May 25, 2017

But guess what—peer pressure is an incredible thing when it comes to LOLs.

Paul. It's been a rough year so far. For all of us. We need this. Please. #putonthepants — Fresho-Electro (@edcoleman78) May 25, 2017

LOL I just wanna see if they fit 😂 — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) May 25, 2017

do they fit? — Thrillhouse (@j4s0nM) May 25, 2017

And then... he did it.

I just tried to put on the pants....They did not fit. I guess I have to wait a bit longer for my PantsCharming — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 25, 2017

Pics, Paul! The people want pics!

The response to Paul Scheer's final pants tweet was rabid, even though they got what they wanted—they weren't done with the story.

You absolutely need to put a note in the pocket, then put them in the box and return them. — Pete The Retailer (@PeteTheRetailer) May 25, 2017

Advertising

Welcome to the Misterhood of the traveling pants. — Thee Alan Smithee (@TheeAlanSmithee) May 25, 2017

You could always convert them into a sweet pair of cut-offs! — Cody Huey (@codyhuey) May 25, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates on Paul Scheer's used pants.

#PutOnThePants.

