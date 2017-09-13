Advertising

We've all made a mistake that's cost us a few bucks–but some people have made mistakes that cost hundreds, thousands, and even millions.

A recent AskReddit prompted users to answer the question "What's the most expensive mistake you've ever made?" and Reddit delivered. Many shared stories of losing thousands and thousands of dollars due to choosing the wrong college or becoming addicted to hard drugs, but others found truly unique ways to put themselves (or their workplaces) in inordinate debt.

Here's hoping these people are rich in friends?

1. Doopsy may have blown over a million bucks–but looks like they never found out for sure?

When I was welding 1) screwed up a $65,000 door. 2) may or may not have blown a hole in a $1,000,000 + missile launching platform.

2. I think most people who had braces in high school can relate to y_awaworh_t...

Not wearing my retainer after getting braces removed... Wear your retainers, people.

3. ...and to AvonelleRed67.

Not taking better care of my teeth. Now I need thousands of dollars worth of work, and can't afford it, so will likely end up losing them all.

4. One small mistake cost Back2Bach a lot of grief–and moolah.

I paid several thousand dollars to have the back yard fenced in. Two months after the job was complete and paid for, a neighbor complained that the fencing was about 2 inches onto his property and that it had to be removed, even though the fencing contractor said it had been done strictly according to a survey he had procured. Turned out the neighbor was correct. By the time it was determined, the fencing contractor had gone out of business.

5. If you thought your college was expensive, be lucky you didn't have to pay as much as fridayfridayjones.

Freshman year of college I thought my final exam was at 11:30. It was at 9:30. The exam was 40% of my grade, so I failed. I lost my scholarship, and had to pay to retake the class.

6. Master0jack had a similar experience–but it worked out pretty damn well.

Same thing for me, did nursing, slept through exam because I was doing a night shift for my hospital practicums the night before. Decided to be honest because integrity and all that... nope. Failed exam, failed course, didn't graduate with my class, had to wait for AN ENTIRE YEAR TO RETAKE THE COURSE even though it was offered in summer because "it's a concurrent course with your practicum" which also meant I had to do the entire semester of practicum over again, which amounted to 8 grand as the final semester of the program is 36hrs/week in practicum and that one fucking course. So that was costly in dollars, time, future earnings, opportunities, the whole bit. What did I learn? Lie at all costs. They push this idea of professional integrity and academic integrity but will punish you for demonstrating it. Shoulda paid 10 bucks for a hospital note. But as an aside, my life turned out so much differently and, IMO, better than it would have had I not made that mistake. If I had grad on time I would have stayed in my home city but as it were I had extra cash from working during that following summer/fall off and used it to fly 1500 miles away as a grad trip. There I met my SO and future father of my child, moved, built this awesome life, got my dream job, am able to travel more easily and more often, etc. So I kinda feel like it was meant to be and worth it. I'm also better at my job because I got an extra semester of work experience with a preceptorship and I actually won nurse of the year my first year out of school. So yeah!

7. Deako87's BFF blew it all on a nonexistent car.

Not me, but my best mate made a doozy. He was in a bit of a rush to buy himself a car. He had a nice little nest egg of $20,000 put aside just for this purchase. He did a bunch of private inspections around our area, but he just couldn't find one he wanted. He finally stumbled across the perfect car for him, great mileage (all country driving), full service history and in excellent condition. The only problem? The buyer was on the other side of the country. For what ever reason my mate decided to contact the dude and organise the purchase. After the money transfered, the ad disappeared and so did the car owner. I just have no idea what was going through my mates head, it has been 5 years and they never caught the fraudster and my friend never got his 20k back. TL;DR Don't ever buy a car without inspecting it and don't treat private car sales like a drunk Amazon purchase.

8. Bassistmuzikman learned the hard way that you should never kiss and tell.

I was driving down the street and a woman blew a kiss at me from a bus passing by. I leaned over to my friends to say "hey guys! did you just see that? she blew me a.." CRASH ... ran into the little VW Fox in front of me and then he rammed the Audi in front of him. That sucked. I totally destroyed the VW.

9. For some reason, cpsbooks keeps a loaded gun in the office. And yes, it eventually backfired.

Grabbed the wrong briefcase from my office while I was rushing to the airport... It had a loaded Walther P99 in it. $5,000 fine from the TSA, but it was bumped down to $3,000 because I paid within 30 days. Really stupid of me to say the least.

10. Congrats to hockeypeg18 for understanding how bitcoin works. Condolences to hockeypeg18 for not backing up their hard drive.

Nuked a hard drive that had a bitcoin wallet with around 30 bitcoins on it, which would be worth around $120,000 today. *cries while looking at my bank account with $27.03 in it.*

11. Jacob_ewing experienced a similar bitcoin-related drama.

I had 75 bitcoins a few years ago. Sold them all off at about $100 CAD each. I could sell them for 50 times that much now, pay off my house and all other debts, and put away a bit of savings. I still gnash my teeth about that.

12. Cephalophore was so excited for health insurance that they failed to properly read the paperwork before signing. Always. Read. Paperwork!

About 10 years ago I got a part-time job that miraculously offered health insurance. Unfortunately, the paperwork they gave me when I started only listed the insurance rates for full-time employees, something like $60 a paycheck. I didn't even realize there would be a difference for me until I got my first paycheck and it totaled about $20. I called HR in panic mode, certain that there must be some mistake only to be informed that for the number of hours I was working, health insurance was $400 per paycheck. And no, I couldn't cancel my enrollment unless I had a "qualifying life event". I took home $20 paychecks for 4 months until open enrollment when I could finally cancel. Luckily I had another job at the time so I wasn't out on the street, but it certainly taught me a lesson about carefully reading paperwork.

13. Kerryann1228 learned that if you have a cat, maybe you shouldn't adopt any plants.

I accidentally left an Asiatic Lily plant out in my apartment when I went to work. When I came home, I noticed my cat had chewed a bunch of leaves off of if, and possibly swallowed some. I immediately looked it up online and saw that lilies are extremely toxic to cats. They can cause kidney failure from ingesting only a small amount. I had to rush him to a 24 hour emergency vet, where he had to be treated with high volumes of fluid via IV for 48 hrs. My big floof made it out alive and I couldn't have been happier he was ok, but the whole ordeal cost me close to $3,000.

14. Potato_ships cost their company millions–but no one ever found out.

I made a mark with a pen on a piece of equipment in a factory. It was supposed to be cleaned and I couldn't go on until I got the ink off, so I pretended I found the mark and someone else had made it, and started yelling about firing whoever made the mark. We had to shut down production for 17 minutes to scrub it off completely, and it cost the company over a million dollars in lost time, getting everything rolling again. I just kept acting angry about whoever did it and no one knew it was me.

15. But the biggest loss of all goes to the very hungry and relatable marsha11marsha11. We feel your pain.

I got blackout drunk and ordered a pizza. Paid by credit card with the app. I guess the guy came and knocked on the door and since there was no answer he just left. Pizza was paid for and everything so I was out like 30 bucks. Bummer, but not the worst ever.

