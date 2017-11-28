People are slamming Eric Trump over his breathtakingly stupid tweet defending his dad's racism.

So. Here is a real, actual thing Eric Trump just tweeted:

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2017

Yes, according to this tweet, the president's son thinks that "Pocahontas" is a bad word.

Is this real life? Can someone actually be this dense?

Actually, don't even bother answering that last part.

This tweet comes after President Trump drew criticism for calling Senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," a reference to her claim of Native American heritage. At an event honoring Native American code talkers, Trump brought up the nickname yet again in front of the honorees, saying, "You were here long before any of us were here...Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas.'"

Yikes, that is a poor attempt at comedy, Mr. President. Don't quit your day job.

Wait, actually...

giphy

Twitter could not believe how insanely dumb Eric Trump's tweet was:

THE MOVIE WAS ABOUT THE ACTUAL POCAHONTAS YOU DUMB FUCK. DO YOU CALL EVERY BLACK WOMAN TIANA? EVERY CHINESE WOMAN MULAN? https://t.co/zxHGEGaLCY — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 28, 2017