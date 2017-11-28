People are slamming Eric Trump over his breathtakingly stupid tweet defending his dad's racism.

So. Here is a real, actual thing Eric Trump just tweeted:
Yes, according to this tweet, the president's son thinks that "Pocahontas" is a bad word.
Is this real life? Can someone actually be this dense?
Actually, don't even bother answering that last part.
This tweet comes after President Trump drew criticism for calling Senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," a reference to her claim of Native American heritage. At an event honoring Native American code talkers, Trump brought up the nickname yet again in front of the honorees, saying, "You were here long before any of us were here...Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas.'"
Yikes, that is a poor attempt at comedy, Mr. President. Don't quit your day job.
Wait, actually...
Twitter could not believe how insanely dumb Eric Trump's tweet was:
Oh, and one last thing:
Ever read something so stupid you feel like you need to lay down for a little while afterwards? That's where I'm at right now.