We all have our pet peeves, those admittedly minor annoyances and inconveniences that inexplicably and irrationally make us want to scream. Well, what if you were president or king or whatever for a day and you could outlaw just one of those little things that bug you bigly?

Some people got on Reddit and admitted what they'd ban first.

1. Look, if Attaynez wanted brown sugar, they'd get brown sugar.

Using a tea covered spoon to get sugar from the pot. I don't want to have to sift through lumps of crusty brown sugar

2. One to chew on from BoltsNBeamers.

People putting their used gum on things. If you've been chewing the damn thing for so long what's a minute more to find a proper place to throw it away? Public execution for putting it on anything in a grocery store you are not buying.

3. Valkonn says if you make cutsies…they'll reciprocate severely.

Cutting in a line. I don't give a damn if it's the elementary school lunch line, you're getting your fucking head chopped off little Johny.

4. -eDgAR- expresses a sentiment like on one of those novelty coffee mugs: "Make more coffee or I will end you."

Finishing the coffee that is shared in a common area and not starting a new pot.

5. Water, water everywhere, and car0003 doesn't care for that. Also, that's not water.

pissing on the toilet seat in a public bathroom and not cleaning it

6. ThreeNC says to get out with your fan-out.

Walking down aisles of stores with your entire family, side by side, not paying attention, SLOWLY!

7. RichardMcNixon has a very important message that only a few special people have been selected to receive!

Creation and distribution of junk mail

8. Scraping by is good enough for amt628.

Putting your plate in a sink when it still has food on it.

9. Wafflecakeandbacoon doesn't need your scene-by-scene commentary.

People who talk on their phones during movies.

10. Send this one from stormycloudysky to 10 people…or else. Or don't. Who cares?

Forwarding those stupid ass texts/emails/posts that say something like "Send this to your 5 best friends in the next 10 seconds or you'll wake up with no legs!"

11. thxxx1337 would like to know what you're doing with your time.

When the person in line before you waits till they get to the register to decide what to order. OFF WITH IS HEAD!

12. sans_sherif is right: There's a system, people!

Forcing yourself on to the bus/tram/train before people have properly gotten off.

13. Double the trouble from TrumpetLife69.

If you use more than one parking space for your vehicle.

14. British doesn't need to hear, bud.

Playing music from your phone in public. WHAT MAKES PEOPLE THINK THAT SHIT IS APPROPRIATE?!

15. 2loo4yu has got your number.

Not clearing the microwave of unused time.

16. GunkyEnigma does not enjoy getting a kick of of you.

Kicking the back of the seat of the person seated in front of you in a movie theatre.

17. Acai what you did there, plane86.

Inviting me to Facebook groups that involve selling your pyramid scheme products.

18. jackrc11 will put you in the express lane to doom.

Having more than 12 items in your cart for the express lane. "Oh, sorry, I miscounted." Bullshit, lady. You just wanted to checkout faster. To the chair with you!

