No one can figure out who's the mom is in this family selfie and it's driving people wild.

Kaylan Mahomes posted a photo of her mother, her twin, and herself to Twitter on January 28. Her seemingly innocent family selfie has been driving the Internet crazy because it's apparently impossible to discern who is who, not only because the photo captures a pair of twins. See if you can figure out this visual puzzle.
"Mom, twin & me," Mahomes' infuriatingly unhelpful tweet reads. The only information this gives away is that the three women are not triplets, nor are they all sisters. Some still can't believe there is a mom.
Hypotheses were made.
And Mahomes revealed where she is in the first photo.
So, the mom is on the right and the twin is in the middle? People were not convinced.
Mahomes has since tweeted another puzzle.
She wrote, "my mom thought it was a pic." But, clearly, all three thought it was a pic! Are they all the mom?