Advertising

A Florida Pizza Hut manager on a pizza power trip promised to discipline employees if they didn't follow his specific, draconian instructions on how to appropriately flee life-threatening Hurricane Irma, according to USA Today.

It's the one time in modern history that public opinion has taken the side against more pizza.

Pizza Hut wants its minimum wage employees to risk their lives for corporate profits. (@KatiSipp) pic.twitter.com/r8rwb3O7I6 — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) September 11, 2017

"Our #1 priority is the safety and security of our team," wrote the manager, before explaining why that's not true.

Advertising

"If evacuating, you will have a 24-hour period before storm 'grace period' to not be scheduled. You cannot evacuate Friday for a Tuesday storm event! Failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason" will result in "documentation being issued."

Another low light, again in all bold text, just in case hurricane fear made you skim the note:

"In the event of an evacuation, you MUST return within 72 hours."

The reason that these rules are cruel and unfair should be obvious. Just take it from the mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Gimenez, who urged speedy evacuation.

Advertising

"If you do it later, you may be caught in a flood of traffic trying to leave the area. You may find yourself in a car during a hurricane, which is not the best place to be."

Again, public opinion—in a rare occurrence putting human life above pizza—was furious at the Pizza Hut manager. The national chain has denounced the memo as "an isolated incident by an employee who showed very poor judgement."

@pizzahut You guys are closed on Christmas, but sending delivery drivers to their death for a hurricane? What's up with that? — Avery (@Avyrey) September 11, 2017

Advertising

I was a Pizza Hut RGM for years & road out Hurricane Andrew in Louisiana & I gave no such order to my employees! WTF?! — America's Freedom 76 (@1AngryAmerican_) September 12, 2017

can you imagine the horror.. "Mayor, how's the recovery going?" "There's been no loss of life. But Pizza Hut isn't open & we needed them!" — That Law Guy Kev (@ThatLawGuyKev) September 12, 2017

Forcing low-wage employees to come to work during a hurricane. Talk about making America Great Again. — Paul McKinney (@PaulMcKinneyLA) September 12, 2017

The president has not weighed in on the controversy:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.