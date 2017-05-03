Advertising

Playboy model Jaylene Cook is being criticized for cultural insensitivity after stripping down on a mountain that's sacred to the Maori community, the indigenous people of New Zealand.

Cook, 25, climbed up to the 2,518-meter peak of Mount Taranaki, New Zealand. There she took a picture gazing out over the clouds wearing nothing but gloves, hat, and sneakers, which would hurt a lot if she tripped after she stripped.

The mountain, which is an active volcano, is sacred to the Maori people, and a spokesperson for the local tribe told the BBC that "it's like someone went into St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican and took a nude photo," which, damn—don't give Playboy any ideas.

The BBC explains that for the Maori, "the volcano is considered the burial ground of the tribe's ancestor and is itself seen as an ancestor."

"We simply ask people to please be respectful. This latest case is just another really annoying example where someone obviously didn't know how to behave here," the spokesperson, Dennis Ngawhare, explained.

Mount Taranki's sacred status is explained on the New Zealand Department of Conservation's website, so isn't very hard to figure out.

"The crater and summit is the sacred head of Taranaki, the rocks and ridge are his bones, rivers his blood and plants and trees are his cloak and offer protection from the weather… Respect the mountain," the official website states.

Getting naked at "historical sites" seems to be Cook's "thing."

As the base says, "Give me your tired, your poor, your naked asses yearning to be free."

In December 2016, Jennifer Lawrence was similarly called out for disrespecting native cultures when she bragged about scratching her butt with sacred rocks with shooting The Hunger Games in Hawaii.

Jennifer Lawrence proudly disrespecting sacred culture pic.twitter.com/AtTmSiK9Kg — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) December 9, 2016

Dear beautiful famous people: There are many places to get naked that aren't considered holy. And there are many other things with which to scratch your butt.

