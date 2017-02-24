Advertising

Well, this wasn't the smartest idea. A Queensland, Australia, plumber took a picture of a dildo he saw in a client's bathroom, and shared it with a friend, according to news.com.au. Then that friend posted the dildo picture to a Facebook group called Blokes Advice. He included his plumber friend's text, "as a plumber this is my greatest fear."

Really? A dildo? Greatest fear? Hmm. Sex toys are nothing to be scared of, or ashamed of. Sure, you maybe don't want a vibrator as the centerpiece at Thanksgiving dinner, but they're fine, even good, to own.

Anyhow, someone in that Facebook group, in turn, posted it to another Facebook group called Bad Girls Advice. Well, wouldn't you know it, the client was actually a member of that second Facebook group. OOPS. Unsurprisingly, she wasn't particularly stoked to find her precious as the subject of a Facebook post.

When the owner of the dildo complained to the plumbing company, the plumber who took the picture was fired.

However, it doesn't seem like there was too much animosity between the plumber and his boss, since his boss did say he could use him as a reference.

Would he do it again, if he had it do over?

Well, in a follow-up comment, the plumber wrote,

I had to pull it down as I was the foreman on the site and my boss had no other choice but to let me go it was my fault not his Would I do it again probably not, but at the time I couldn't dog the boys, to a long weekend I guess Give me time to have a … haaaaaard think about what I have done.

Ah, a dick pun. Well, we'd expect no less (or more) from this fellow.

