Advertising

In 2017, everyone has a Twitter account (except my mother and grandmother and please, may that never change), including those tasked with upholding the law. Yes, the police are on Twitter now. And teens are already using this opportunity to make profoundly bad decisions.

For example, meet Blake Albert, a teen.

Just some senior pics 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/oH0eJTOi5h — Blake Albert (@BlakeAlbert228) March 29, 2017

Blake recently filmed his friend Alex vaping (we won't make any assumptions WHAT he was vaping but, c'mon) in front of a "police car" in Lawrence, Kansas. He then posted the video on Twitter, and tagged the local police department. Sigh, TEENS.

Advertising

A few thoughts so far:

1) This is white privilege personified.

2) Of course his name was Blake.

Now, I don't always side with the police. But in this case, their response was flawless:

I'm sorry Blake, this is awkward, but that's not a police car. You vaped in front of a water service vehicle.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ecn6aVHstX — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 19, 2017

Turns out, that wasn't a cop car at all (could've fooled me! And Blake, apparently), but a water service vehicle.

Advertising

"I'm sorry Blake, this is awkward, but that's not a police car. You vaped in front of a water service vehicle ¯\_(ツ)_/" the Lawrence Police Department wrote on Twitter. That's one hell of a burn. But it's the shrugging emoji that really jacks this burn up to the third degree.

The cops' hilarious clap-back earned them 170,000 retweets in two days.

Our pal Blake quickly tried to cover his footsteps, by clarifying that it was not he that actually partook in the vaping—but his friend, who he then tagged on Twitter. Damn, that's low, bro.

Advertising

Also to note that was @Slickdog879 who vaped I just recorded it 🇺🇸 — Blake Albert (@BlakeAlbert228) August 19, 2017

But as this guy pointed out, he still POSTED the vid. And tagged the police.

Yes, but "also to note" you're the one who posted it and tagged the police department, which is what makes it so hilarious. — Jason Sampler (@DrSampler) August 19, 2017

Twitter is thoroughly amused by the whole thing.

Advertising

And everyone is jumping in to roast these teens.

You can tell which cars are police cars by the way they have POLICE written on them — Ellen (@missspeaking) August 19, 2017

Is this a thing now? Why is this a thing? pic.twitter.com/xnUFoUlfLo — ❤️SPN, but🖕🏻SPN (@KyraHalloway) August 19, 2017

Not as confused as Blake. — Toad To Omaha (@ToadToOmaha) August 19, 2017

Advertising

AND the moral of the story is: don't do drugs in front of a water service vehicle. The police (and the whole internet) will make fun of you.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.