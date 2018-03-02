Man finds drunk stranger passed out in his garage, takes grossest photo of all time.

Firstly, what you are about to see is gross. So please do not scroll down if you are eating, have eaten, or are going to eat, food. Also don't scroll down if you're just a normal person going about your day who has zero interest whatsoever in seeing a disgusting poop photo.

The rest of you sickos, enjoy this very, very, very, VERY gross short story, involving poop. The story is brought to us by a guy named Carlos, who found an extremely unpleasant surprise in his garage and decided to share it with the world.

WARNING: EXTREME GROSSNESS AHEAD.

Just so everyone can get an idea of what happened. A complete stranger broke into my garage and shit himself and passed out. I can’t even make this up 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QIOTv8Bmnz — Carlos (@carlooo0) February 27, 2018

Please don't be mad, I literally warned you three times!!!!!!! If you think you're scarred for life by that photo, just imagine how Carlos feels.

Bro you should’ve seen my face when I opened the door — Carlos (@carlooo0) February 27, 2018

How would you react?!